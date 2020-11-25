Ness Named Leader In Engineering R&D Services In 2020 Zinnov Zones Report

Ness, a global provider of digital transformation solutions, has been named a leader in Digital Engineering Services, one of only a few pure-play engineering firms out of the 19 identified leaders in the 2020 Zinnov Zones report. In addition to its position as a digital engineering leader, Zinnov recognized Ness’ leadership in Overall ER&D services, Enterprise Software and Software Platform Engineering.

The report analyzed over ~60 of the top global service providers in the market based on specialization, depth and maturity of R&D services, innovation and intellectual property, eco-system linkages, and customer input. It also ranked Ness’ capabilities across AI engineering, and verticals like telematics, enterprise software ER&D, AI/ML enterprise in banking, financial services and insurance, and industrial. The report enables large enterprises to make strategic decisions towards ER&D investments.

“Ness is not a traditional IT services firm. Our DNA in engineering new products and modernizing legacy platforms, combined with our competency in cloud, data, and AI differentiates us” said Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO, Ness. “The Zinnov rankings reaffirm our reputation as one of the few pure-play global digital engineering firms with sufficient scale to serve clients on complex engineering problems.”

“Ness has been recognized as a leader for digital engineering services and software platform engineering in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services assessment. Its engineering DNA and innovation levels for next-generation services across verticals such as Education, Media and Publishing, BFSI, Transportation, Entertainment, Software and High-Tech place them in good stead. The firm has demonstrated ability to serve clients from concept to GTM for products as well as incorporate innovative pricing mechanisms such as risk-reward and revenue-share models.” said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov.