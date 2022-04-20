Nest Jaipur Resort opens its doors in the Royal State of Rajasthan

Jaipur, 20th April 2022: Aiming to provide the perfect destination for memorable and high-end weddings, Nest Jaipur Resort, a luxurious boutique property on NH 48 announces its official opening in the Pink City. The 107 luxurious room property with exquisite suites, signature suites, wide gardens, and a spectacular gathering space inspired by Abhaneri Step well is ideally situated in the outskirts of Jaipur on Ajmer Road.

The six-acre grand property with its widely grown lawns and contemporary interior, specialized theme-based suits, and liveried staff is committed to making its clients’ weddings into a classy and memorable experience.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Sanchit Gupta, Managing Director, The Nest Jaipur Resort, said, “Jaipur has always been one of the most sought-after cities for destination weddings in India due to its rich heritage, culture, and grandeur. We are delighted to be a part of this grand tradition with the launch of Nest Jaipur, as we aim to set a new benchmark for high-end weddings and celebrations in the city. Now, when the weddings and event sector has got back to the pre-COVID level, we are looking to help people realize their dream wedding plans with our uncompromising quality, true originality, and impeccable modern services at Nest Jaipur.”

Around 20 kilometers from the airport amid scenic views of a magnificent Rajasthani country estate with a glimpse of the desert, this majestic hotel is poised to position itself as a wedding and leisure landmark resort in Rajasthan. The resort offers major MICE (meeting, incentive, celebration, and event) facilities, including two big green lawns, four meeting rooms, and a gathering space to organize lavish wedding parties, meetings, and conventions on a high scale. An upcoming 10,000 sq ft space completely dedicated to grand weddings and big functions will support Nest Jaipur in becoming an ideal destination for events and celebrations.

The new vibrant 4500 sqft event, wedding, and gathering space—Darpan is inspired by ‘Chand Baori’, a world-famous stepwell built over a thousand years ago at Abhaneri near Jaipur. Known as The Room of Reflection, Darpan is adorned with 18000 pieces of mirror, that give a feel of sitting in the stepwell by reflecting the top.

Nest Jaipur’s grand and spacious suites inspired by all the seasons–autumn, fall, spring, rain, summer, and winter reflect exemplary interiors and design of the modern times. Inspired by the changing hues of nature with each season, Autumn Suite brings alive the sienna and burnt amber undertones of autumn to life. The space combines the dynamism of stripes with motifs that resemble Amber Fort’s work. Inspired by the saturated and contrasting colours of spring, Spring Suite captures the idea of transition and newness. The soft and cool tones in the color palette at the suite welcome a much-needed freshness and vigor.

Room Of Rains is dedicated to the romance of the monsoon. The tree bark effect veneer defines the entire dado of the Monsoon Suite with a stepped chair-rail, which is adorned above with intricate custom wallpaper. Summer Suite is inspired by the versatility of the season where architects and Interior designers portrayed the space with cool blues and mints to retain shades of yellow, the true colour of the season. Yet another suite is inspired by winters. Making the suite cozy and comfortable, the style of Winter Suite reflects the tones of blue with a cobalt hue to give the space its much needed life and appropriate coldness of the season.

The bakery shop—Nest Sugar Box, at the resort offers a delectable collection of confectionery, sandwiches, cakes, cookies and breads while at ZaZa Café a chic tea lounge, you can enjoy a gourmet of teas, coffees and other beverages. In addition to this, the resort will soon open a bar along with a high-end spa. The upcoming spa will be a 4000 sqft for complete rejuvenation space including a well-equipped fitness center. Apart from all of this, Nest Jaipur offers a swimming pool with Jacuzzi and a separate pool for kids which are already operational for your perfect staycations and getaways.