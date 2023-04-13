Nestlé MILKYBAR presents a new campaign ‘Imagine karo, kuch naya seekho’

Bengaluru, April 2023: The relationship between a mother and her child is always evolving. However, the role of the mother in her child’s life as someone who nudges them to learn and explore every day remains constant. The new MILKYBAR campaign brings alive this beautiful relationship and highlights how a slight nudge from the mother to imagine leads to fun learning for the child.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rupali Rattan, Head – of Confectionery Business, Nestlé India said, “We wanted to build on the world that MILKYBAR has created – one of imagination, learning, and curiosity. We wanted to focus on this strong mother-child bond and how she can subtly nudge the child to unlock learning by the power of their own imagination”