NetApp India Introduces ELEVATE

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the launch of NetApp® ELEVATE in India. This unique initiative will offer new and ongoing engagement and training opportunities to help partner presales and technical communities to grow their revenue. NetApp is investing in the technical community to help improve their ability to deliver innovative digital transformation solutions for customers across the country.

The initiative focuses on developing partners’ technical resources and improving their skills. This unique program will empower a select group of partner presales resources to become ‘data management specialists’. With the NetApp Elevate community, the company will have a continuous focus on its partners’ presales resources, so that they in turn can enable customers’ digital transformation and hybrid cloud adoption.

The program will see collaboration among the finest of India’s presales officials. With ELEVATE, NetApp intends to reach out to the partner community across all regions of India and onboard 100 members within the year.

Puneet Gupta, managing director, NetApp India Marketing and Services, said, “Today, the partner community is transitioning into an ecosystem of advocates, consultants, and referral partners, creating an immersive experience for customers. At a time when businesses are more reliant than ever on communication and collaboration, we believe that it is essential to invest in training and improving the skills of our channel ecosystem in cutting-edge technologies. NetApp has a deep commitment to its partners and their success to help deliver outcome-driven solutions to the market. The technical community plays a pivotal role in understanding the customer’s needs as per their business requirements.”

Ganesan Arumugam, director of channels, NetApp India, said, “As a channel-first enterprise, we strongly believe that partner success is linked to ours and partner technical resources play a key role in designing and implementing solutions to solve customer business issues. NetApp ELEVATE is designed to put the spotlight on the partner presales team by creating a single point of access for presales information, encouraging engagement, and rewards. India is the first region to roll out this program, we believe that it can truly be a differentiator in maintaining a competitive edge.”

NetApp ELEVATE nominations are open to existing NetApp certified channel partners only. Prospective partners can nominate their presales architects to be a part of this niche community by visiting www.netappelevate.com.