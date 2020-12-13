Netizen Again Named One of the Most Successful Veteran-Owned Businesses in U.S. for 2nd Year in a Row

Allentown, PA: Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of cybersecurity and related solutions for defense, government, and commercial markets, has been once again named one of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses by Inc. Magazine in partnership with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University on their annual Vet100 list of the most successful veteran-owned companies in the United States. Netizen ranked #16 this year out of the top 100 veteran owned businesses nationwide and was ranked #2 in the country last year on the list.

Netizen was also ranked as the 184th fastest-growing private company and the second-fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the United States on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Last year, in 2019, Netizen was the 47th fastest-growing private company and fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the nation on this list. These are the highest rankings that a company based in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania have ever achieved on the Vet100 and Inc. 5000 lists, according to published records on the official program website.

Syracuse University’s IVMF is higher education’s first interdisciplinary academic institute, focused on advancing the lives of the nation’s military veterans and their families. As a result of this special recognition, Netizen leadership will be attending, as an invited guest of the IVMF, the national veteran-owned business growth conference, Veteran EDGE, sometime in October 2021 in Dallas, TX.

“We are very proud to receive such recognition within the close-knit veteran-owned business community. It speaks volumes to the incredible team we’ve assembled here at Netizen, with every military branch represented across a diverse group of team members located around the country and serving customers globally,” said Michael Hawkins, Netizen’s founder and CEO as well as a U.S. Army veteran himself.