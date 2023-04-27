Netplus Broadband Announces Double Speed Offer For Its Customers

India, April 2023: Jujhar Group’s Netplus Broadband, the internet arm of Fastway transmissions and one of India’s prime high-speed broadband services has announced double-speed plans. Customers can now take advantage of double-speed truly unlimited data offers from the company. Netplus charges Rs 499 for a truly unlimited entry-level broadband plan with a speed of 100 Mbps. Customers can also enjoy unlimited calling with the 100 Mbps broadband plan, which has a one-month validity period.

With the rise in internet consumption, brands are bringing a variety of exciting broadband plans to their customer base. Netplus entry-level plan will provide a much-needed boost to individuals and self-help groups running online businesses. It is very affordable and appealing when you consider the unlimited data and voice calling benefits that come with a monthly plan. Other players, compared to Netplus, offer unlimited internet and unlimited calling with internet speeds of 40 Mbps

Riding on the trend that is driving market growth, the company has launched double-speed unlimited plans of Rs 499, Rs 599, and Rs 699 along with entertainment unlimited plans for Rs 999, 1299, 1499, and 3999 which offer free OTT services along with high-speed data and voice calls

Commenting on the announcement, S. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman, Jujhar Group said, “The new plan is the epitome of our commitment to our customers and is part of our strategy to provide maximum value and delight to our customers. This is a value proposition that offers 2X speed to our customers over market offerings. We have introduced one of the most affordable and exciting plans for our valued customers before the much-anticipated summer season. Our goal with this initiative was to provide unlimited streaming at extremely low prices.”

“We are extremely proud that Netplus broadband services have successfully established themselves as one of the fastest-growing in the country.”

Netplus Broadband services are available across 8 states of North India and in 400+ cities. The new plans are available for all our existing and new customers.