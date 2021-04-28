Netrika Consulting India Collaborates with RIMS to Deliver the World’s Only Accredited Risk Management Certification’s Prep Course

The RIMS Certified Risk Management Professional Certification (RIMS-CRMP) is accredited by American National Standard Institute (ANSI) and stands as the only globally recognized certification for risk professionals

28, April 2021: The COVID–19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on risk management and has led to an increase in competition for risk management positions. To boost risk management education and learning, Netrika Consulting India, a premier risk mitigation company, has teamed up with RIMS, the risk management society® to introduce the RIMS-CRMP to local professionals.

Based on globally accepted frameworks, the course is designed for all business executives with risk management responsibilities and those who play an integral role in strategic decision-making. Additionally, the course should be considered by risk analysis professionals, business leaders, and aspirants who wish to pursue a career in risk management.

The RIMS-CRMP course will explore strategies to devise strong risk management capabilities, including analysing business models, designing organisational risk strategies, implementing risk processes, developing organisational risk competencies, and supporting decision-making.

The RIMS–CRMP is carefully curated to assist risk professionals and help them understand how to build a robust framework to oversee risks at the organisational level, keeping the risk professional up-to-date to the industry. Upon completion of the course, registrants will have the opportunity to take the RIMS-CRMP exam, which is included as part of the programme.

Speaking on the partnership, Sanjay Kaushik, CEO, and CO-founder of Netrika Consulting India said, “The ongoing pandemic has caught the world off-guard and has bolstered the significance of having solid risk management plans in place. The certificate course will help learners gain in-depth insight into the ever-evolving risk management landscape on various levels, shaping them into highly skilled professionals who not only possess abundant knowledge on risk management but are also able to apply it in real-life scenarios. We are delighted to introduce RIMS – CRMP course and look forward to a fruitful relationship with The Risk Management Society.”

” Risks are constantly evolving making it increasingly important for business leaders to pursue opportunities to strengthen skills and keep current with best practices that, ultimately, lead to more informed and successful decisions,” said Gopal Krishnan, Director of Global Development for South Asia at RIMS. “We are proud to partner with Netrika Consulting India, to share this valuable learning experience and, together, advance the practice of risk management in India.”

The duration of the course is five weeks post which learners are required to take the exam to earn the RIMS-CRMP certification. The program is flexible with online self-paced and instructor-led learning.