Netsurf Network forays into Indian Fish Farming Sector

Netsurf Network, one of the leading direct selling companies in India, establishes its presence in organic fish farming or sustainable aquaculture sector with three ingeniously designed products for Freshwater farming under its flagship brand for organic farming called ‘Biofit’.

Enriched with natural water resources and river networks enable India to hold the 2nd position in the world for inland/freshwater fish farmed production and Aquaculture farming.

However, the conventional fish farming practices in India included using chemical-based pesticides, antibiotics, and hormones which in turn have an adverse impact on human health. It also contributes to the issues such as environmental degradation, aquatic pollution, and the destruction of fish habitats. While organic fish farming or sustainable aquaculture practices ensure that we produce healthy, disease-free natural fish food without the use of antibiotics, hormones, and chemicals.

Sujit Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Netsurf Network said, “It is the need of the hour to bring about a change in the conventional fish farming practices in India to protect the health of the fish consumers and to boost the fish production and to protect our environment. Being early movers in the ‘organic’ fish farming or ‘sustainable’ aquaculture sector, we strive to bring about healthy produce and at the same time safeguard our environment.”

Biofit Aqua (a product of DSIR – Govt of India Approved R&D Lab) is an exclusive range of products for Inland /freshwater fish farming & sustainable aquaculture. It’s a range of 3 products crafted to nourish & improve the health of fish, improves the water and aquatic plants quality, and also improves the pond water conditions for the survival of fish. The Biofit Aqua products work best for fish, shrimp, prawns, and crab and do not contain any chemicals, pesticides, antibiotic, or hormones.

The Product Range:

Biofit Aqua Feed Concentrate: It’s a balanced growth supplement concentrate powder with proteins, amino acids, fats, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and probiotics for the healthy development of fish. The high absorption of nutrients helps to enhance the growth and survival rate of the fish. Biofit Aqua Culture is a microbial consortium of probiotics bacteria. It works in two ways. Firstly, it helps to rapidly degrade excess and waste organic matter in the pond and improves the water quality. It also helps to improve the pond hygienic for better productivity; removes existing algae; prevents new growth and reduces the noxious odor caused by algae, fish waste, and leaves. Secondly, when consumed by the fish it creates a healthy gut flora in fish, shrimp, prawns, and crab. Biofit Aqua Clear: It helps to stabilize the physical-chemical parameters of pond water; stabilize the total alkalinity; maintains the optimum pH level and increases the dissolved oxygen levels in the pond for long periods for the survival of fish, shrimp, prawns, and crab. It removes toxic gases like Ammonia, H2S and Nitrites in pond water and works as a disinfectant by killing harmful pathogenic bacteria.

Netsurf, an indigenous Direct Selling- FMCG company headquartered in Pune, plays a pivotal role in the direct selling industry operating in India. Netsurf has a strong base of 2.5 million consumers with more than 3.5 lac distributors joining in every year. Netsurf’s direct selling network is spread across 628 districts in India with more than 60 quality FMCG products in its kitty. The products are divided into 5 different ranges i.e. Naturamore in Health & Wellness (consumed by 3.5 Lac families), Herbs & More in Personal Care (consumed by 2.5 Lac households), Biofit in Organic Farming (used by more than a million farmers), Rang De in Herbal Cosmetics & Clean & More in Home Care. All these products are demand-driven and they target specific requirements in the day-to-day life of the consumers.