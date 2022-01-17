17th January 2022: With the Omicron variant infecting lakhs daily, India is presently grappling with yet another wave of COVID-19. During this crucial phase, the Network18 Group has decided to stand strong beside their employees to help them and their families wade through these difficult times. Being India’s largest News Network that runs several leading channels, Network18 is now providing 24×7 medical assistance to employees and their families who are down with the virus.

x

The company has also started a centralized COVID tracking system, which is mandatory to be filled by each employee frequently. If any employee shares having symptoms of the infection, the person is provided with end-to-end COVID care. Medical team, with doctors and paramedics, are there to take care of the daily tracking and also provide telephonic medical support. Severe cases that require hospitalisation, are provided with immediate support.

This is just one of the many initiatives that the company has taken in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, Network18 had announced to continue providing salaries for another five years to the nominee of employees who have succumbed to the infection. They would also fund full tuition fees, hostel accommodation and books of their children, up to bachelor’s degree, at any institute in India. The spouse, parents and children of the deceased employee will also be given 100 percent payment of premium as a part of the hospitalisation coverage.

All the employees infected by the virus or are providing attention to a dependent family member fighting the infection, can avail the special COVID-19 leave for the full duration until recovery, both physically and emotionally.

Over the years, the Network 18 group has been doing many such things to provide a secure and happy work environment. For all the good work done so far, the company has been considered one of the best employers by many. Meanwhile, the network’s parent company, Reliance Industries, has also been ranked as the Best Employer in India and 52nd in the world, as per World’s Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes.

Let’s stay together, let’s stay strong!

