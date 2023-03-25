Network18 presents Green Ribbon Champions – an initiative recognising Indian Enterprises and Individuals for their contributions to Sustainability

24th March 2023: Green Ribbon Champions, a unique initiative of Network18 is all set to felicitate individuals and prominent Indian enterprises for their significant contributions to the cause of a green planet. The Green Ribbon Champions is set to hold its inaugural event on March 25, 2023, at Hyatt Regency in Delhi. The event aims to highlight the importance of sustainability and commitment to a clean and green environment for businesses across industries.

Shri RK Singh, Honourable Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the keynote address. Following the keynote address, the event will feature fireside chats and panel discussions with experts and industry leaders such as Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary (CA), Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Mr. Venkateswara Pradeep Karumuru, Chairman & MD, Olectra; Saket Dalmia, President, Ph.D. Chamber Of Commerce; Mr. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, MDI Group; and Atul Bagai, Country Head, UNEP.

The highlight of the event will be the felicitation of Indian enterprises and individuals across sectors for their initiatives and projects in sustainability, afforestation, biodiversity, waste management, renewable energy, and more. Categories under which the companies/individuals will be felicitated include Biodiversity Conservation, Green Technology, Waste Water Management, Decarbonization Initiatives, Environmental Sustainability, Commitment to Sustainability in Accounting, Green Energy Transition, Propelling Green Public Transport, Contribution to Green Living, Dynamic Recycling, Water Conservation Efforts, Sustainable Community Development, Environment Protection, Promoting Green Investments, Promoting Tree Plantation, and Fostering Sustainable Infrastructure.

Commenting on the event, Puneet Singhvi, CEO – Digital & President – Corporate Strategy, Network 18 said “Green Ribbon Champions will be honouring contributions in different fields including sustainability, afforestation, biodiversity, waste management, and renewable energy. The main objective is to emphasize the significance of incorporating sustainability practices and demonstrating a dedication to maintaining a clean and eco-friendly environment in business operations. Network18 is pleased to recognize the efforts of these individuals and organizations in promoting a sustainable future. We hope that this event inspires others to join the cause and work towards making India a greener place.”

Avinash Kaul, CEO, Broadcast – Network18, commented on the initiative, saying, “Green Ribbon Champions is an initiative close to our hearts at Network18 because it recognizes and celebrates the exemplary efforts made by Indian enterprises and individuals towards sustainability.” Our inaugural event will bring together experts and industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in this field. We are honoured to have Shri RK Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, as our chief guest and look forward to his keynote address.”