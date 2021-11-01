Neuberg Diagnostics Expands its Presence in India with the Inauguration of a New Lab in Kaloor

Hyderabad: Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, India’s fourth largest pathology player, has inaugurated a new state of the art pathology lab in Kochi, Kerala. The new lab was inaugurated by Mr. Hibi Eden, MLA, Ernakulam. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was later followed by a walkthrough of the lab where people were given an opportunity to experience firsthand the state of art facilities they house. This was followed by a Kerala Day celebratory cycle rally that was organized in Kaloor by Neuberg Diagnostics and flagged off by Mr. Hibi Eden to bring about awareness on the importance of health and wellness among the people.

This comes on the heels of greenfield labs that it has set up last year in the eastern and northern states of India and is in line with its vision of becoming a significant domestic and global player. Neuberg had also set up the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) approved molecular and genomic lab in the USA, in FY 22 with COVID testing facilities.

Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman & Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said “As a firm, we are focused on leveraging advanced technology and maintaining the highest standards of quality to ensure that quality testing and diagnostics can reach even the smallest towns in India. We aim to achieve this overarching vision through both organic and inorganic growth. A prime example of our endeavour towards this is the setting up of greenfield labs and mobile COVID testing units in small towns in India. We are also expanding internationally by increasing our presence in the USA and opening diagnostic facilities in East Africa and West Asia. Additionally, we will be commissioning a state-of-the-art testing facility in Dubai which will act as a hub in West Asia. This is in addition to our plans for Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Germany which are likely to fructify in the current financial year.”

Speaking on the development, MS. Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, said, “One of the many things that COVID-19 revealed is the gaps in India’s prevailing healthcare infrastructure and the opportunity that players like us have to bridge this gap. There is a requirement for superior healthcare services ranging from diagnosis to treatment from every part of the country, and specifically from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The establishment of this new lab in Kaloor is yet another step by Neuberg towards alleviating pain points in the healthcare ecosystem and ensuring that advanced diagnostics tests are available to people in India and overseas.”

On the occasion of the inauguration, Mr. Hibi Eden, MLA, Ernakulam, said “Healthcare infrastructure plays an integral role in the efficient and smooth running of a city. The launch of this futuristic facility in Kaloor will add significant value to the region by providing access to a promising, safe, and patient-centric facility to the city’s residents.”

Currently, Neuberg Diagnostics has 109 labs in India and 15 labs overseas (USA, South Africa, and Dubai). With 14 approved labs for Covid testing in India, the group has the capacity to process more than 65000 tests per day. Additionally, the group is also doing COVID tests from 3 of its labs in South Africa and 1 in the USA. Neuberg had closed FY 21 with gross revenue of INR 800 crore. As a part of its FY22 expansion plan, Neuberg will be launching 30 new labs and more than 500 collection centres in domestic and international markets. It will also be establishing technology incubation centers in the USA and Europe to access the latest technologies and make developing countries ready for precision diagnostics in the evolving personalized medicine arena.