Neuberg Diagnostics gets ICMR approval to carry out COVID-19 tests in Noida, Salem, Vizag, and Kozhikode

Hyderabad: Neuberg Diagnostics, India’s fourth largest diagnostics lab chain, has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting Covid-19 tests in Noida , UP (Delhi NCR), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; Salem, Tamil Nadu and Kozhikode, Kerala. All these labs have the capacity to process close to 7000 RT PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test samples every day. Besides these cities, as per ICMR guidelines, Neuberg has been conducting tests in its 10 labs in cities consisting – Chennai, Trichy, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore & Udaipur.

In tandem with airport authorities, Neuberg has also setup RT PCR test counters at Ahmedabad and soon going to set up counters in Lucknow and Mangalore airports. The test will be available for all international arrivals as well as to domestic travelers arriving and departing from the airport. The hard copy of the test result will be given within 6-8 hours to all the passengers undergoing COVID-19 test.

Ms. Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics said, “As part of its corporate social responsibility, in this hour of a national public health emergency, we have been conducting free-of-cost as well as subsidized tests for deserving patients in all cities.”

“In past, we had also conducted free tests of migrant workers and of Bengaluru Rural District Police Force,” Aishwarya added.

Apart from this Neuberg also has presence in South Africa with 3 approved Covid molecular Testing Labs in Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town.