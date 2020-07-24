India’s fourth-largest pathology player, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, today announced receipt of approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research for COVID-19 testing in the state of Kerala. Neuberg was the first to receive approval for COVID-19 testing in Ahmedabad (NeubergSupratech), Bangalore (Neuberg Anand), Chennai (Neuberg Ehrlich) and Pune (Neuberg A.G Diagnostics).

With more than12,000 cases for the state, vis-à-vis a national count of more than 11,00,000 cases, Kerala has been lauded for its management of the pandemic that has crippled both the world and the Indian healthcare system, causing losses to the tune of INR 30.3 lakh crore to the national economy, as per the SBI Ecowrap 2020 report.

Opining on the development, Ms Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, “As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread globally, India finds itself between Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the disease spread. The State & Central Government is taking the right measures to curtail its spread. At this point of time, it is Neuberg’s and the healthcare fraternity’s duty to fight this pandemic, hand-in-hand with our policymakers and our people at the forefront.” She adds, “This is our sixth lab to get ICMR approval for RT PCR testing in the country and we have also set up a special support fund for the weaker sections of the society. Through this, we will offer free of cost testing to people with a BPL ration card and appropriate doctor prescriptions”.

Adding further, Ms Vasudevan said, “Neuberg Diagnostics in Kochi has already started collecting COVID samples. The mandatory requirement is the Identity and Address proof, Requisition/Prescription from Physician with their Medical registration number. We intend to adhere to the regulated timeline of 24-48 hours for reports throughout Kerala. Reporting and sample acceptance will be strictly in accordance with the ICMR guidelines.

The COVID-19 testing in Neuberg’s labs will follow guidelines by ICMR and other competent government agencies. COVID–19 samples from hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers can be tested in the labs. If the patient has no travel history but is in the hospital with symptoms of respiratory illness like pneumonia, she or he can also be tested.

As per the guidelines issued by ICMR for COVID-19 testing in private laboratories, Neuberg will provide the test to an individual only when prescribed by a qualified physician, while also adhering to the sample collection and testing guidelines set by ICMR.

For more details on COVID-19 testing at Neuberg, one may reach out to Neuberg Diagnostics at +91 97003 69700 or covidhelp@neubergdiagnostics.com.