Neumann Home Studio Academy launched India edition Season 2

New Delhi, June 24, 2023: Neumann. Berlin, the legendary studio specialist commenced the second season of the home studio academy in India. The Neumann Home Studio Academy is a comprehensive educational program designed to provide aspiring musicians, producers, and audio engineers with the knowledge, tools, and techniques to elevate their home studio recordings to the next level with Neumann products. Whether for a seasoned professional or for the one who is just starting their audio journey, this academy caters to all skill levels, ensuring a rewarding learning experience for everyone.
The second season is focusing on the versatility of Neumann monitors and their absolute suitability for varied applications like the Film Post, OTT, Music Mixing, Dolby Atmos configurations. Etc.
The season is moderated by renowned Artist, Music Composer, Producer & Arranger Meghdeep Bose with facilitators like Sunny MR: Composer, Music Producer, Vocalist, Sound Engineer, founder of Chord Father Studio, Sai Shravanam: Music Producer, Scoring/Mixing/Mastering Engineer, Performing Musician, Music Collaborator, Vijay Dayal: Guitarist, Sound engineer, Chief Consultant -YRF Music Producer, Omkar Tamhan: Sound Engineer, Music Producer, Cinema Consultant, Founder of TAG Institute (The Audio Guy).
“It is with great excitement that we unveil Season 02 of the Neumann Home Studio Academy, this is all because of the tremendous support and affection we received from our audience during Season 01,” said, Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- of Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India. “Through this series we want to impart expertise in production techniques, offering accessibility, and quality of Neumann products through renowned sound engineers of the Indian industry. Additionally, we want to demonstrate that Neumann is both highly competent and highly relevant for sound enthusiasts and musicians who make their own recordings.”
Meghdeep Bose, a noted music producer & composer said, “I feel ecstatic to host the Neumann Home Studio Academy Series’, India Edition. With Season 2, It has been an honour to engage with some of India’s most notable Sound Engineers wherein they share their expertise, insights, and inspirations with the power of Neuman products. I have always stood by the belief that education plays a pivotal role in an individual’s success and personal growth, regardless of their chosen field.”