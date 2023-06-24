Neumann Home Studio Academy launched India edition Season 2

New Delhi, June 24, 2023: Neumann. Berlin, the legendary studio specialist commenced the second season of the home studio academy in India. The Neumann Home Studio Academy is a comprehensive educational program designed to provide aspiring musicians, producers, and audio engineers with the knowledge, tools, and techniques to elevate their home studio recordings to the next level with Neumann products. Whether for a seasoned professional or for the one who is just starting their audio journey, this academy caters to all skill levels, ensuring a rewarding learning experience for everyone.

The second season is focusing on the versatility of Neumann monitors and their absolute suitability for varied applications like the Film Post, OTT, Music Mixing, Dolby Atmos configurations. Etc.

The season is moderated by renowned Artist, Music Composer, Producer & Arranger Meghdeep Bose with facilitators like Sunny MR: Composer, Music Producer, Vocalist, Sound Engineer, founder of Chord Father Studio, Sai Shravanam: Music Producer, Scoring/Mixing/Mastering Engineer, Performing Musician, Music Collaborator, Vijay Dayal: Guitarist, Sound engineer, Chief Consultant -YRF Music Producer, Omkar Tamhan: Sound Engineer, Music Producer, Cinema Consultant, Founder of TAG Institute (The Audio Guy).