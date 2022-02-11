Nevron Open Vision 2022.1 Delivers .NET Core Support and Seamless Integration with Visual Studio 2022

Nevron Software is proud to announce the Nevron Open Vision 2022.1 – the complete .NET GUI Toolkit for Windows and Mac OS X development now has support for .NET Core 5.0 and Visual Studio 2022.

The suite helps businesses reduce costs and time to market by providing a full set of data visualization and text processing controls that work seamlessly on all major operating systems and integrate with existing NET-based presentation layers.

Following is a summary of the new features introduced by the 2022.1 release:

General NOV Improvements

Support for .NET Core 5.0

NOV has support for .NET Core 5.0 as well as legacy .NET Framework 4.7.2 and above

Support for Visual Studio 2022

NOV fully integrates with Visual Studio 2022 for both .NET Core and legacy .NET framework projects. All controls in the suite integrate with the Visual Studio toolbox automatically.

Improved Design-Time Support and Project Templates

Improved Visual Studio Design-Time support for all NOV controls. The template startup projects have been updated to support .net core and .NET framework 4.7.2.

Theme Editor

A new theme editor application is included in the suite that allows you to modify the existing UI themes or create your own.

Localization

Improved localization and updated localization dictionaries.

Improved High DPI Support

NOV is now per-monitor DPI-aware and will automatically switch the rendering resolution of all NOV controls depending on the current monitor’s DPI.

Improved Examples Browser

NOV examples navigation is improved by adding a more intuitive and easy-to-use interface. In addition, the NOV example framework supports the automatic creation of example projects for WinForms and WPF based on the currently viewed example.

VB.NET Examples Source Code

All examples now provide C# and VB.NET source code variants.

Performance Improvements

NOV features many performance modifications in the text and graphics rendering.

Bug Fixes

NOV features bug fixes for all reported problems in the previous release.

NOV Diagram Control for .NET Improvements

Improved Visio Import and Export

Visio import and export have been improved to ensure better loading and saving of Visio drawings and stencils.

NOV Text Control for .NET Improvements

Improved RTF, DOCX, and EPUB support

All major formats supported by the control (DOCX, RTF, and EPUB) are significantly improved for better accuracy.

Improved Customization

The control’s customization capabilities have been significantly improved.

NOV Scheduler Control for .NET Improvements

Added Time Indicators

The schedule component can now show a time indicator that represents the current time.

60 days fully functional evaluation

The best way to understand the power of Nevron Open Vision for .NET is to test it yourself. This is why we provide a fully functional 60 days free evaluation with no obligations whatsoever.