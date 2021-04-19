New age ideas to make home purification smarter and safer

According to a global survey it has been revealed that the problem of indoor air quality has killed almost 4 million people worldwide prematurely every year. The irony is that the pandemic has also made the indoor air quality problem worse. Researchers are also beginning to understand why indoor air quality is becoming increasingly dangerous and are finding the ways to curb it.

Bad air quality with harmful impurities is one of the biggest threats for the environment and affects everyone: humans, animals, crops, cities, forests, aquatic ecosystems. Reducing pollutants in the air is important for humans, animals and as well as for the environment. Poor air quality has harmful effects on human health, particularly the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Pollutants can also damage plants and buildings, and smoke or haze can reduce visibility.

Finding Solutions to improve air quality in homes, especially in India is a necessity as India is one of the most polluting country in the world. So, here is this list of India’s Top 5 solutions and technologies that can definitely help making the air quality better hence, protects the environment and lives:

Curol+: It is a liquid-based anti pollution product that aims to ‘CURE ALL’ dust and air pollution related problems. Curol+ is a game changer in reducing the air-borne particles & PM levels in both inside & outside environments. It has 3 different variants for reducing the indoor and outdoor PM levels viz. It transforms the floor into a giant air filter and diminishes dust levels. It works on enhancing the indoor and outdoor air quality and also refreshing the breathing environment at home, office, industrial and commercial spaces. The outdoor product reduces PM levels outdoors. It is a patented, approved by FSSAI, tested and proven solution for treating bad air quality and the effectiveness guaranteed is minimum 65% in just 7 days of usage.

O₂ Cure: It is not limited to provide the best possible solution but to offer an optimized sustainable solution by reducing energy requirements. O₂ Cure ensures air from a range of air purifiers and tailor made solutions free from air contaminants like bacteria, viruses, germs, gases, particles, dust, pollen, and other hazardous substances in the air. Their mission is to reduce the number of lives lost every year due to respiratory health problems arising from air borne contaminants. The air purifiers are made for advanced solutions for bacteria, virus and other contaminants. Technologies that they are offering are a state of the art, patented, proven and used by thousands of families across the world.

Nasofilters: It is one of the products of the leading Start-up companies in the development of preventive measures for polluted air. They aim to expertise in the manufacturing of various high-efficiency air filter media, regenerative medicines, molecule filtration, performance textile, drug delivery methods, and other specialized medical products. Nasofilter is a respiratory nasal filter that sticks to your nose and prevents entry of harmful air pollutants (PM2.5). It is made by using Nano Technology which ensures that there are minimal pressure drops and no breathing discomfort and Contains a highly porous substrate that does surface filtration and auto cleans itself as we exhale. It is easily wearable at home and even outdoors and one filter can be used for up to 12 hours.

Vayu Natural Air Purifier Bag: Breathe Fresh is a Delhi based startup with a mission to create cleaner, healthier and breathable homes. They leverage on all-natural and easy solutions that are effectively proven by science (and lab certifications) towards their effectiveness in cleaning indoor air. Their product Vayu Natural Air purifier bag easily removes moisture and odors from any location without having to use any harsh chemicals or sprays, and discovers an odor-free home without having the artificial smell of an air freshener lingering around. It is a portable and stylish look which fits anywhere in the house and its shelf life is1 year.

Salt Lamps: A salt lamp is a great natural air purifier. Salt crystal products help to reduce airborne irritants, pathogens and allergens by pulling water vapour out of the air. Himalayan pink salt is a natural ionic air purifier that pulls toxins from the environment and neutralizes them. Simply adding a Himalayan pink salt lamp in your house or near your desk at the office does the trick. You can leave it on at night as well, since the natural orange glow doesn’t disrupt sleep hormones. It improves air purification much more when they are turned on, but surprisingly work when turned off too.