New Age, latest technology enabled surveillance solutions by Globus Infocom

Globus Infocom a “Make in India” brand is one of the most reliable firms offering state of the art advanced technology solutions in different fields of Education technology, Digital Signage & Display & Security & Surveillance. Globus Infocom’s Security and Surveillance product line-up includes a wide array of products that speak of reliability, cost effectiveness, high performance and usability. Our diverse range of surveillance products and solutions caters to a wide spectrum of needs. Globus’ line-up of CCTV Cameras combines the right technology, smart video analytics and compression technique to provide you effective and unparalleled safety. These solutions are tailor-made to deliver round the clock, comprehensive surveillance to your valuables and property.

Globus’ range of Security and Surveillance Solutions includes; Dome Cameras, Bullet Cameras, PTZ Cameras, Fish-Eye Cameras, Body Worn Cameras, Mobile Surveillance and accessories like Digital and Network Recorders. Looking at the increasing demand & usage of mobile surveillance & body worn cameras Globus Infocom has been continuously updating & advancing the technologies used in the cameras & has put forth best of the technological advancements devised as per the Indian scenario. Also, our latest range of Artificial Intelligence enabled surveillance cameras are designed imbibing best of the advanced technology to provide security as per the challenging scenario.

Key Features of Globus CCTV solution:

· Available in different resolution starting from 2MP, 4MP, 8MP up to 12MP (Fish Eye).

· All our cameras are made of metallic body which perform exceptional in any extremes of environmental conditions.

· Starlight technology enables a camera to provide coloured images even in a very dim light situation and night time.

· Quad streaming algorithm allows you to watch the recorded video even on a low bandwidth without missing out on any significant detail.

· Our camera comes with face recognition, face detection, human detection, virtual fence, perimeter intrusion, object left and removal detection, scene change, loitering, over speed etc.

· Supports latest compression technology smart encode H.265+/ H.265/ H.264.