New Aluminium Profile Spring Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings

Isleworth, United Kingdom: The new Aluminium Profile Spring hinges from the panel fittings team at FDB/Pinet offer a range of features that enable specialist panel builders to achieve high-quality solutions to regular enclosure problems of door closure by means of integral spring operation.

Clean design from the aluminum profiles with clear or black anodized finishes to the hinge bodies complement two size options and spring closure forces from 0.12 N.m up to 3.5 N.m. The resulting items provide a stylish self-close hinging package for enclosure or cabinet installations and are suitable for domestic, office, and industrial locations.

These dual-function spring hinges are also available in free-swinging design, also with friction – or if desired with a detent mechanism. Fixing is by a screw or with M6 studs.