New Aprilia SR 160 is Set to Hit the Indian Roads; Prebooking starts soon

Pune, 8th November 2021: Evolution of design is a spirit of Piaggio Group brands, The Aprilia new designs are taking inspiration from the global design language , the SR range with its unique cross over design created a performance scooter category in India with big alloy wheels and high powered engine, it is now redefining its beautiful engineering yet again, The All new Aprilia SR 160 is set to surprise everyone soon, Piaggio India, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the emblematic Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters has announced that it will be unveiling the all new Aprilia SR160, SR125 Race and Carbon in the month of November. With a totally new look and enhanced technology, the new SR 160 would further uphold its refreshed aerodynamic design inspired by that of the flagship Aprilia bikes offering the best technology available on a sports scooter.

Embellishing the Aprilia DNA coupled with stylish look, the all-new Aprilia SR 160 restyle is set to add a new benchmark that translates the passion of racing with excellent performance into stylish appearance creating an eternal sporty impression. Specially designed for its fans and equipped with the latest technologies the SR 160 has been the most successful scooter. It has created a trend of big wheel performance scooter which has been a crossover between motorcycle and scooter, with this new version of the scooter, Aprilia is redefining that concept through a new look. Designed for racers and built for riders, the upcoming version of Aprilia SR 160 is all set to give an unparalleled riding experience.

You can now prebook the all-new Aprilia SR 160 in https://shop.apriliaindia.com