New Audi Q3 to be showcased in Mumbai as part of pan-India roadshow

Mumbai, 2nd September, 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, will showcase the new Audi Q3 in Mumbai as part of its pan-India roadshow. A German-spec show car will be showcased at the Oberoi Mall, Mumbai, on September 03rd and 4th and at Audi Mumbai South on September 06th and 07th. The roadshow will give customers an opportunity to see the new Audi Q3 ahead of deliveries.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely excited and are gearing up to bring the new Audi Q3 to India. Ahead of deliveries, we want to give customers a closer look at the new Audi Q3. I am sure prospective customers, brand enthusiasts, and Audi Q3 lovers are going to be as excited to see the all-new Audi Q3, as we are to showcase it.”

The Audi Q3 has been a segment-leading car in India and will soon return in a new avatar. The original Audi Q3 was a game changer of its time and has a fan following of its own. The new Audi Q3 will take the story forward with cutting-edge design, plush interior, a punchy engine and all the comfort and convenience that customer’s desire.