New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Launched in India: Absolute Comfort in a More Assertive and Prestigious Design

Delhi: Citroën India announced the launch of the new C5 Aircross SUV with a special introductory price (ex-showroom Delhi). The new C5 Aircross SUV gets a design makeover, which gives it a more distinguished, modern, and dynamic personality. Since its promising debut in India in 2021, the C5 Aircross SUV has been hailed as the most comfortable and modular SUV in its class.

In its 2022 avatar, the car is now more attractive and dynamic, with a sharper design that is complemented by high-quality colours as well as interior materials that fortify the SUV’s comfort and spaciousness.

NEW CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS SUV: A BENCHMARK IN TERMS OF COMFORT AND MODULARITY

As a flagship model of the comfort part of Citroën’s DNA, the new C5 Aircross SUV retains characteristics that make it stand out in its segment, contributing to an overall experience focused on well-being and ease of use. The Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension, exclusive to Citroën, enhances absorption of imperfections in the road and ensures that passengers travel in absolute comfort, with a real “flying carpet” effect. The only SUV in the segment to offer three individual sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats, allowing you to enjoy people carrier-level modularity in a real SUV. The boot volume is a record for the segment: from 580 L to 1630 L. Finally, special attention has been paid to the acoustic characteristics with the option of benefiting from acoustic laminated front windows which amplify the cocoon effect within the car.

The New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV is now available for retail at 20 La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore,

Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

Citroën will also extend its 100% direct online buying – BUY ONLINE – for the New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV. Customers in over 90 Indian cities, including those outside the dealer network, will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory.

As a part of the New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV’s Warranty Programme, Citroën has services like a standard vehicle warranty for 36 months or 100,000 kilometres, from the date of delivery whichever is earlier. This includes a warranty on spare parts & accessories and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for maximum comfort and mobility. Extended warranty and maintenance packages are also available across the network.

To make the Citroën ownership experience more comfortable, the company will also offer the Citroën Future Sure package for New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV customers. This comprehensive package allows customers to own a Citroën with an attractive EMI and the package also includes Routine Maintenance, Extended Warranty, Roadside Assistance, and an on-road financing for up to five years.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “We are excited to launch the new C5 Aircross SUV in India, our flagship SUV in the Citroën portfolio and it embodies all the elements of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® program. C5 Aircross, recognised since its launch as the most comfortable and flexible SUV in its category, has now been given a makeover to assert a more prestigious, modern and dynamic personality. It is becoming more aspirational and will appeal to Indian customers waiting for a more distinctive character.” Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, remarked, “While building on its strengths of comfort, on-board spaciousness and modularity, the new C5 Aircross SUV has matured to become more elegant and dynamic with sharper exterior styling and more modern, high-quality colours and materials for the interior. C5 Aircross introduces a new design language at the front, with curves giving way to more structured lines. A new three-dimensional light signature at the rear, a new 18” diamond-cut alloy wheel and a new design of the 10” touchscreen and centre console will certainly appeal to customers in this C-SUV segment.”

Customers can now test-drive and experience the New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV by visiting a La Maison Citroën phygital showroom near them and book/buy the car online at www.citroen.in.