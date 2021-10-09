New Delhi Social Workers Association on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti plant 1010 trees

Dr. Gaurav Grover, President – New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA), on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the ‘Father of our Nation’- Mahatma Gandhi Ji and United Nations International Day of non-violence, organized a tree plantation drive in association with the Delhi Police – Rajesh Sharma, SHO, R. K. Puram, Police Station.

Celebrating the day, 101 trees were planted to help create awareness for our environment and teach all the importance of trees and food forests.

Dr. Grover said, we are very thankful to His Excellency Mr. Fleming Raul Duarte, the Ambassador of Paraguay in India to become our country partner for this endeavor of ours and we are highly grateful to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, to have supported us.

We are thankful to Tej Lamba for his support and sponsoring the trees for the plantation drive. We express our gratitude to Rupal Dalal, Executive Director – JD Institute of Fashion Technology for their support always with us in all our initiatives.

Tree plantation was done with the help of local MCD, RWA`s and who better to include than students themselves from various schools of their environment clubs.

We need to share the advantages and benefits of planting trees, its effects on the environment, forest and climate change in India and worldwide. As a matter of fact this year’s theme for world environment day was also ecosystem restoration and one of the main forms in which ecosystem restoration can take place is planting trees.

A painting competition was also organized to create awareness about Environment, Swachh Bharat and Non-violence and more than 70 kids participated in it. After which the winners and participants were all given prizes and certificates of appreciation. The kids and elders present were treated to Ice Creams for their tree planting efforts.

To boost the morale of the students, Palka Grover, Chairperson – NDSWA, Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka, H.E. Fleming Duarte, Ambassador of Paraguay to India, BJP leaders – Vijay Jolly and Anil Sharma, Dr. Udit Raj – Ex. Member of Parliament, Celebrity Influencers – Mia Lakra and Shiwali Bhola were present among others.

Dr. Grover said, it’s imperative that we conserve trees so that our lives aren’t adversely affected. So, let’s plant a tree today, for a better life tomorrow.

#TreePlantation activity was dedicated to Jagnoor Aneja with whom it had been planned.