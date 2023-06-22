New Empire Corp. Chairman and CEO, Bentley Zhao Receives the American Dream Lifetime Achievement Award at an Event Recognizing Outstanding Contributions of Key Asian American Leaders

Event Commemorated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 – Bentley Zhao, Chairman and CEO of the New Empire Corp, received the “American Dream Lifetime Achievement Award” at an event commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Fushimi Japanese Restaurant on May 20, 2023. During the event, Mr. Edward F. Cox, Chairman of the New York Republican State Committee, recognized Asian American leaders for their contributions to the citizens of New York City.

New Empire Corp. (NEC), Chairman and CEO, Bentley Zhao has delivered 120+ projects including condominiums, hotels, and mixed-use properties and added more than 2000 units to the firm’s residential portfolio and development pipeline. As Founding Chair of the Asian Commercial Real Estate Association, Zhao works to increase housing attainability in Asian-American communities.

“I was honored to receive the American Dream Lifetime Achievement Award during this important celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month,” said New Empire Corp. Chairman and CEO, Bentley Zhao. “Seeking opportunities to give back in meaningful ways is one of the most important things we can do,” he added. “Through our efforts, we’re seeing a social impact as well with direct and indirect job creation. Indirectly, we’re able to develop communities, and bring together local businesses such as coffee shops and restaurants, while directly creating more jobs in the construction/service space, as well as architects, engineers and more,” Zhao concluded.

In addition to the “American Dream Lifetime Achievement Award,” Zhao also received the “2018 Lifetime Achievement Award” from the President. Bentley Zhao has won a great number of other awards in his illustrious career. Among the numerous awards he has earned are that he was recognized as a “2022 Chinese Construction Outstanding Professional,” by Chinese American Construction Professional Chairman, Andy Jiang. Additionally, he was presented with a “Certificate of Recognition” by Cynthia Sternquist, the mayor of Temple City. Other of Zhao’s awards include that he was presented with a “Community Service Award” by NYC Assemblyman William Colton and NYC Assemblyman Peter J. Abbate, Jr. presented Zhao with the “Entrepreneur of The Year- Real Estate Award.” Congress member Max Rose also presented Zhao with a “Certificate of Congressional Recognition.”