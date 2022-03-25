New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) India Under Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry Japan hosted India – Japan Hydrogen Seminar

New Delhi March 2022: To commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Japan and India, NEDO India under the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry Japan hosted the India – Japan Hydrogen Seminar.

In collaboration with TERI, the session addressed the enormous potential of hydrogen in India, which will attract Japanese industries with advanced hydrogen technologies. The focus was on understanding the supply side (e.g., competitive cost of hydrogen) and the demand side (e.g., how much hydrogen will be used in Oil Refinery, Chemical, Steel, Power, Mobility industries).

The seminar was one of a series of events during “India-Japan Hydrogen Month”. It is also identified as part of events to celebrate the year 2022: The 70th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

On the dais was Mr. Yoshiro Kaku, Chief Representative, NEDO India, Vandana Kumar Jt. Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Kunihiko Kawarzu , Deputy Chief Mission, Embassy of Japan in India and Mr. KR Jyothilal IAS, Principal Secretary Transport, Kerala State board apart from Mr. Toshihiko Kurihara, Chief Representative Japan Bank for International Cooperation , where in the Inaugural address was given by Mr. Tarun Kapoor.

Alok Sharma, ED CHT said “The paradigm shift in the energy landscape is becoming clearer day by day with falling prices of Renewables. Hydrogen is emerging at the heart of decarbonisation and is full of Opportunities.”

Toshihiko Kurihara, Chief Representative, Representative Office in New Delhi, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said “JBIC is a Japanese policy-based DFI fully owned by the Japanese government. JBIC offers a range of financial products to our clients to support Hydrogen and low-carbon Ammonia projects including Export Loans, Overseas Investment Loans, Import Loans, Untied Loans and Equity participation”

Eiji Ohira DG NEDO said “Hydrogen is key technology for carbon neutral, Japan has been strongly promoting hydrogen and Just started market penetration, there is need to enhance application, improve technology, The goal is Developing low-carbon energy system and scaling-up / integration with other energy system. Yoshiro Kaku Chief Representative NEDO India said Japan’s public and private sectors have long been engaged in hydrogen. NEDO also has been developing hydrogen energy technology almost since its establishment, with a history of around 40 years. As a result of such efforts, Japan has developed various advanced hydrogen technologies, such as stationary fuel cells, FCVs, electrolysers, hydrogen transport systems, hydrogen utilization in power plants and steel plants.

Japan has world-leading hydrogen and ammonia technologies, and India has the world’s highest-level hydrogen potential. We’d like to build a new engine of economic growth together by taking advantage of each other’s strength. I’d like to emphasize the message to all the hydrogen-related colleagues in India that, “Japan should be your natural partner in this endeavour.”