New Launch: Revlon® 24 HR Kajal

Revlon, India’s first international cosmetic brand with a remarkable global presence has launched Revlon® 24 HR Kajal- Intense Black Kajal with an extraordinary wear that lasts for 24 hours with a smudge-proof and water-proof formula.

A handbag essential: this will let your eyes do the talking without you having to say a single word.

The Carnauba Wax creates its intense payoff for the bold black look that’ll #MakeYourEyesTalk. It is formulated with highly cross-linked silicon resin & Trimethylsiloxysilicate (TMS), which makes this kajal last long all day without smudging, even in the hottest temperatures.

It is made up of Ultra Soft Polymers that assure easy, soft and even application! And what’s more, it’s Ophthalmologist tested and is suitable for even the most sensitive eyes.

Key features/benefits:

Gives your eyes the intense black look

Lasts to up to 24HR

Available in the easy, twist-up format

Water-proof, smudge-proof, sweat and transfer resistant

Shade : 1 SKU

Shade Name : Intense Black

MRP : ₹285

With an aim to flaunt your style and personality, this product is set to become your all time go-to cosmetic product. It is available at Revlon Exclusive Stores, Departmental Stores, General Trade, Ecommerce Channels – Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and more.

Visit our website to know more https://revlon.co.in/