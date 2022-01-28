New MG Astor’s Performance, Design and Luxury elements get a Thumbs-Up from Customers

x

Mumbai: January 28th, 2022: MG Motor’s recently launched MG Astor, India’s first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology equipped mid-size premium SUV, has been getting rave reviews from customers. Astor, loaded with industry-defining cutting-edge technology and design, have impressed owners who have chosen their car from among variants – Style, going up to Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp. Customers of all these variants get to experience their fair share of tech-laden industry-first features.

Mrs. Kanishka , working in an IT company, and her husband Mr. Rahul , an entrepreneur, bought Astor as their first car together as a married couple said, “Astor is a very special car to us. It’s our first car together. We are really enjoying the experience. The gear shifting and everything are very smooth. Then there’s the panoramic sunroof which is the most special thing we have experienced as of now.”

Further, appreciating the tech-rich features, their practical applications, and pleasing human-machine interface, Kanishka explained, “The kids at our homeplace were so excited about the robots and to talk to them. It’s very convenient at times to do small things and get even your simplest tasks done. The way it greets you when you get in the car and go out feels like a personal touch. The dual-toned covers are giving it a smooth, luxury look. And to get that feedback from your friends also is very good. Astor makes our rides comfortable and interesting. Whenever I get bored driving alone, I can talk to her and get the news and everything. We would recommend everyone to buy it if they can.”

Acknowledging the MG team for making his buying decision and journey a pleasure, an Astor buyer said, “I must appreciate the entire support staff of MG especially Mr. Manish Mayar and Mr. Sandeep who made this entire process smooth throughout. Now I am a proud owner of MG Astor.” Santosh Yadav expressed in an emotional tone.

Another customer who was buying his first SUV, Mr. Anil Narang living in Gurgaon explained, “I must appreciate MG Motor for connecting with the consumers for feedback. This is my first SUV. I waited 4-5 months for the launch and I found it quite good. I made up my mind to go in for MG Astor because of the additional features that it is giving.”

Expressing his delight of owning India’s first Autonomous Level-2 car, drive quality, look and feel, Mr. Narang added, “It is good that they are offering ADAS features. Otherwise, also, the ride is smooth like butter. I can see the difference between the old car that I drove and the new generation car that I drive now. It’s a delight to drive this car. The proud position of having the first SUV is the greatest feeling. The interiors are quite zippy. I appreciate the interior that they have designed and the material that they have put in. The shape of the car is also very European, not boxy. It’s sleek and aerodynamic. These are the features that attracted me to take a call for this particular brand.”

Mr. Narang’s sentiments were echoed by Ajit Singh, who was equally impressed by Astor’s look and feel, “Build quality, classy interiors and smooth ride are the things I like about the car.”

MG Astor comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes a warranty of three years/unlimited kilometres, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. With the unique MY MG Shield program, Astor customers also have the flexibility to choose and personalize their ownership package with Warranty Extension and Protect Plans.

The ownership cost of Astor is only 47 paisa per kilometre, calculated up to one lakh kilometres. Astor also comes with the segment-first 3-60 program, an assured buyback plan under which customers will get 60 percent of Astor’s ex-showroom price on completion of three years of purchase. For the execution of the program, MG India has partnered with Cardekho and Astor customers can avail of this separately.

Styled as per MG’s global design philosophy of Emotional Dynamism, Astor has a contemporary look that connects with consumers. Astor’s i-SMART technology comes with 80+ connected car features for Smart and Sharp variants. The ADAS with Autonomous level 2 features will be available as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT as well as in the VTI-tech CVT transmission for the Sharp variant.