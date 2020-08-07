NEW ONE-STOP RESOURCE CENTER GIVES DEVELOPERS A ROBUST ARRAY OF TOOLS TO EASILY MANAGE, MONITOR AND INTEGRATE LIMELIGHT SERVICES

As demand for streaming video grows, the pressure is on content providers to deliver, protect, innovate and improve efficiency. To support developers in accomplishing these goals, Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today introduced Developer Central. This one-stop resource centre puts Limelight’s innovation in developers’ hands offering unique and evolving content, training, and a library of tools to manage customers’ service environments today and into the future.

“Limelight is relentlessly focused on customer delivery toward our strategic areas in 2020 including expanding capacity, expanding on proactive management of the network, placing more control in the hands of our customers and driving innovation. Today, we’re pleased to announce Limelight Developer Central, a robust resource and a big advancement toward giving customers more control and driving innovation. It addresses the need for rapid prototyping, testing, and deployment in today’s changing business environment. Our customers now have the tools to manage and monitor Limelight services while also improving quality and reducing development time,” said Nigel Burmeister, VP of Product at Limelight.

A few of the many features and functions developers can use Limelight Developer Central to support their applications and workflows include:

· OpenAPI Documentation: Provides consistency and access to endpoint links and syntax example. Automatically generated so developers always have the most current documentation.

· API Explorer: Enhanced interactive tool for developers that provides tutorials, sample code and the ability to try Limelight APIs in a realtime test environment before going into production.

· Software Development Kits (SDKs): Provide pre-packaged code with multiple operations to monitor, configure and manage Limelight services, including necessary authentication steps, that developers can copy and paste.

· Q&A Community Forum: The community’s open forum encourages developers to share ideas, technology and passion with peers and get expert answers to questions.

“With the range of new tools and resources in Limelight Developer Central, it’s easier than ever to configure, manage and monitor your streaming video and other Content Delivery Network workflows. Limelight also offers a range of edge compute options, both CDN-integrated and general-purpose, letting you run your own code in locations around the world. It’s all part of our expanded commitment to developer empowerment,” said Eveline Carr, Developer Community Manager at Limelight.

Developer Central is Limelight’s latest example of driving and developing innovation that delivers the highest performing content delivery and edge services solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.limelight.com/developers/