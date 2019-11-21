New opportunities for Indian students as IDP’s expansive regional headquarters opens in Gurgaon

The Australian Minister for Education, the Hon. Dan Tehan MP, has officially opened IDP Education’s new regional headquarters in Gurgaon, India.

The Minister was joined by Her Excellency Harinder Sidhu, the Australian High Commissioner to India and a delegation of Australian vice-chancellors and institution representatives. Gurgaon-based educators, Australian alumni, students, IELTS test takers and IDP staff were also present for the official opening of the expansive 70,000sq ft centre.

As a one-stop-location for international students and English language learners, the new headquarters offers course matching and application assistance, visa services, accommodation advice, health insurance support, computer-delivered IELTS and pre-departure briefings.

Piyush Kumar, IDP Regional Director – South Asia, said the new space further elevates the industry-leading services IDP provides students and their families.

“We know studying overseas is a life changing decision, not only for students, but for their families,” Mr Kumar said.

“The space has been designed to allow students and their parents access to all the information and services they need to begin their international studies with confidence and clarity.”

The centre features ten seminar spaces for visiting universities and 15 screens to facilitate webinars and live chats with educators across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States.

“By incorporating technology into our design, we can help students and IELTS test takers connect in real time with representatives from higher education institutions and organisations around the world,” Mr Kumar said.

Upon opening the centre, Mr Tehan acknowledged Australia and India’s strong relationships.

“Australia and India have a strong and enduring relationship forged through our shared passion for education,” Mr Tehan said.

“It’s a relationship that also has potential for further growth that will benefit Indian and Australian students and their families, lead to more world-leading research and further strengthen the bond between our two counties.

“Australia is open for business when it comes to international students and we want all students who study in Australia to be best prepared and to get the most out of their experience,” he said.

Andrew Barkla, IDP’s Chief Executive Officer, said the Australian Minister of Education’s official opening of the new space signifies the leading role IDP plays in connecting Indian students to Australia’s knowledge industries.

“As the largest international education services organisation in India, we are committed to helping students define their roadmap that will position them for global study and career success,” Mr Barkla said.

“We are extremely proud of the community environment, services and support for students we will offer in this new space.”

The centre will also bring together over 400 staff members from IDP across digital customer experience, marketing, customer support, finance, operations and B2B engagement fields.

“As we transition from an analogue organisation to a digital, omni-channel experience provider, we are delighted to have our South Asia region’s leading experts located in one hub,” Mr Barkla said.