New Principled Technologies Reports Demonstrate the Benefit of Choosing HP G10 Notebook PCs to Enable Remote and Hybrid Work

Durham, NC, August 04, 2023 — Users who are constantly on the go need a laptop that can deliver both the battery life to complete their workday and performance that won’t slow them down. But with many strong devices with high-performing processors on the market, it can be difficult to know which laptop would be the best fit for remote and hybrid users.

Comparing two HP laptops against two competing laptops, PT used benchmarks to measure device performance while plugged in and unplugged. They also conducted battery life, thermal, and acoustic testing. The first comparison—between the HP EliteBook 645 G10 Notebook PC and the Dell Latitude 5440 laptop—demonstrated that the EliteBook 645 G10 Notebook PC delivered more battery life and ran cooler and quieter. The second comparison—between the HP ProBook 445 G10 Notebook PC and the Dell Latitude 3440 laptop—showed that the HP ProBook 445 Notebook PC achieved higher scores on several benchmarks without overheating. Plus, compared to the Dell systems, both HP systems delivered more consistent performance when going from AC to DC power.

According to the report highlighting the EliteBook 645, “When going from plugged-in to unplugged, an HP EliteBook 645 G10 Notebook PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor delivered more consistent performance than a Dell Latitude 5440 laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U processor. Battery life tests indicate that the HP EliteBook 645 G10 Notebook PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor could deliver longer battery life and greater system efficiency while still achieving strong performance. Additionally, while running a CPU-intensive Cinebench R23 workload, the underside of the HP EliteBook 645 G10 Notebook PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor ran 18°F cooler and was noticeably quieter than the Dell Latitude 5440 laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U processor.”