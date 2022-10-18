New Relic Opens Product Innovation Center in Hyderabad, India

INDIA — October 18, 2022 — New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, is charting an ambitious growth strategy in India by opening its second office in the country, seven months following the opening of its first India office in Bengaluru. The Hyderabad Development Center, a product and engineering hub, will support the world’s fastest-growing talent pool of developers to advance new products across the New Relic observability platform with a focus on core APM and security capabilities, partner integrations, and customer experience.

As Indian organisations race to leverage technologies like blockchain, edge computing, hybrid cloud, and 5G to deliver excellent customer experiences, observability has emerged as an integral factor to drive innovation, uptime, and reliability. Since making inroads in 2020, India is now the fastest growing market for New Relic in Asia. New Relic has strengthened its offerings across key industries, including e-commerce, media and entertainment, retail, financial services, and healthcare, with customers including Swiggy, HealthifyMe, Practo, Unacademy, Capillary Technologies, CaratLane and ZestMoney. The product and engineering development center in Hyderabad is part of the company’s plans to grow rapidly in the country over the next five years by bolstering its team and capabilities across new verticals. In the next six months, New Relic anticipates growing its team in Hyderabad by 150 percent.

“We reached yet another milestone in India and deepened our commitment to contribute to the country’s technology ecosystem,” said New Relic Chief Growth Officer and Observability Product General Manager Manav Khurana. “Observability is a priority for successful organisations across India and is recognised as a key driver to achieving core business goals. Our growing presence here will enable us to harness India’s world-class tech talent to build out some of the industry’s most innovative observability products and accelerate best-practice observability adoption across the globe.

According to the New Relic 2022 Observability Forecast India-based organisations long for simplicity, integration, seamlessness, and more efficient ways to complete high-value projects. About three-quarters of respondents surveyed in India said C-suite executives in their organisations are advocates of observability, and 86% saw observability as a key enabler for achieving core business goals, which implies that observability has become a board-level imperative.

“The growing relevance of observability to optimise and build better software is more evident than ever, especially in a burgeoning market like India,” said New Relic General Manager, Enterprise Business IndiaVidhur Bhagat. “Our Hyderabad Development Center will serve our dynamic and ever-growing customer base as they seek enhanced productivity, collaboration and innovation. New Relic’s unified data platform and analysis tools will empower engineers and developers at every stage of the software lifecycleand deliver better outcomes.”

New Relic is committed to investing in enriching India’s technology ecosystem, both through its growing presence on the ground and via New Relic University, a free global training platform for budding developers to sharpen their skills in observability through industry best practices and resources. Participants can register for courses via the New Relic University website.