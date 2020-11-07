New research platform Van Gogh Worldwide

The new digital platform Van Gogh Worldwide is launched today. It is a unique, innovative platform publishing information to a high academic standard, and brings together art-historical and technical information about the work of Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890).

The RKD – Netherlands Institute for Art History, the Van Gogh Museum and the Kröller-Müller Museum are the three founding partners of Van Gogh Worldwide. They each possess detailed information on Van Gogh’s work, and they have pooled their expertise to make data available in digital form. The platform has been constructed in collaboration with a large number of partners including museums, private individuals and research institutions, especially the Cultural Heritage Laboratory of the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands.

A website with works by Van Gogh

The platform provides details of all paintings, drawings and prints by Vincent van Gogh in the Netherlands: over 1000 paintings and works on paper. The object data, including provenance and exhibition history, literature and letter references and technical information are given for all works. The links to Van Gogh’s letters are a special feature, providing insight into how Van Gogh described particular works himself. The technical information includes additional images of work (for example, of the verso and raking light) as well as references to research reports. Each image can be examined close-up.

Within the website, it is easy to search for a specific work, using either Dutch or English keywords, or by entering the catalogue raisonné number. Search results can furthermore be filtered by categories, including subject, material and date of creation. The platform strives for objectivity: it provides all published scholarly research results about the artworks. In the second phase, which is due to begin in 2021, data for works located in foreign collections will also be added to the platform. A total of about 2000 works by Van Gogh are currently known.

Linked data

Van Gogh Worldwide complies with the principles and vision of the Dutch Digital Heritage Network (Netwerk Digitaal Erfgoed) and the Digital Heritage Reference Architecture (DERA). This means that information from different source systems is published as linked data and interlinked by means of thesauri. In this way, the information is reliable and always up to date. Van Gogh Worldwide is moreover the first platform within the museum and cultural sector to publish data according to the Linked Art data model.

Van Gogh Worldwide is made possible by support from the Mondriaan Fund and the Vincent van Gogh Foundation.