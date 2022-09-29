New residential realty launches witness 61% of Year-on-Year growth: PropTiger.com report

Mumbai, 29th September 2022: With the festive season in full swing, India’s real estate developers are hopeful about the sector receiving a boost towards recovery, and their wishes are already coming true. New supply registered a YoY growth of 61 percent when compared to Q3 2021 (July – September). The report also stated that the new supply is at par with the 2015 levels for the second consecutive quarter.

According to Real Insight Residential – July-September 2022, a quarterly report on residential market trends released by REA India-owned digital real estate transaction and advisory services platform PropTiger.com, on the back of strong demand, residential sales have continued to show robust growth while registering sales of 83,220 units, a 49% YoY growth between July-September 2022 as compared to 55,910 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

“The real estate industry is bouncing back from the pandemic and subsequent disruptions, and it’s evident from the data trends and insights in our report. Especially with the festive season which has just commenced, we’re experiencing a continuous surge in consumers’ positive sentiments towards property investments. Q3 this year has seen a significant improvement in the demand for housing and this will set the ball rolling for the next quarter as well,” said Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, PropTiger.com, Housing.com, and Makaan.com.

Mr. Wadhawan further added, “Despite the slight increase in overall interest rates, the demand for housing hasn’t dipped, thanks to renewed thrust towards home ownership. In fact, we’ve gauged from our report that the demand for residential properties has surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of 2019’s Q3 (July – September). With the festive sentiments and varied discounts offered, developers are sure to further pique consumers’ interest in purchasing the property.”

Mumbai & Pune topping the charts again:

Mumbai and Pune continue to top the charts with respect to traction, contributing to 53% of the total sales in Q3 2022 (July to September). A majority (27%) of the properties sold fell in the INR 45-75 lakh price range.

Attributing the scarcity of ready-to-move-in inventory, close to 19% of the units sold were RTMI properties, while the remaining 81% were under construction or new launches. According to our latest Consumer Sentiment Outlook (July-December 2022), 58% of the potential homebuyers are looking for RTMI properties.

Residential realty sustains demand momentum in Q3 2022

Sales 2022 2021 QoQ YoY City Qtr3 Qtr2 Qtr3 Ahmedabad 7,880 7,240 5,480 9% 44% Bangalore 7,890 8,350 6,550 -6% 20% Chennai 4,420 3,220 4,670 37% -5% Delhi NCR 5,430 4,520 4,460 20% 22% Hyderabad 10,570 7,910 7,810 34% 35% Kolkata 2,530 3,220 2,650 -22% -5% Mumbai 28,800 26,150 14,160 10% 103% Pune 15,700 13,720 10,130 14% 55% India 83,220 74,330 55,910 12% 49%

Source: Real Insight Residential – July-September 2022, PropTiger Research

“Post the lull of the pandemic, the tide has now turned in favour of the residential property market. Demand continues on an upward trajectory (July-September quarter of 2022) with property sales registering a stunning double-digit YoY growth. The positive homebuyer and investment sentiment regarding residential realty, along with the festive season sentiment booster, has encouraged developers to launch new projects,” said Ms. Ankita Sood, Head of Research, PropTiger.com, Housing.com & Makaan.com.

Overall, the trends signal for a positive outlook for residential realty in the coming quarters as demand will continue to strengthen on the back of levers such as festive discounts and flexible payment plans, underpinned by the renewed importance of home ownership,” added Ms. Sood

New Launches register double digit growth for second consecutive quarter

PropTiger.com’s Q3 (July to September) analysis for the new home market, shows a total of 1,04,820 units were launched in Q3 of 2022, with the new launches being at par with average quarterly levels of 1,00,000 units in 2015 . Overall the new supply registered a YoY (Q3-2021 vs Q3-2022) growth of 61% compared to the same time last year, and on a QoQ which is Q2-2022 vs Q3-2022 basis, it grew marginally by 3%.

In terms of the price bracket, a majority of the new supply in Q3 2022 was concentrated in the INR 1-3 Cr bracket, taking 32% of the share in the total new property launches, closely followed by INR 45-75 lakh price range, which took 31% of the share.

Data table:

Launches 2022 2021 QoQ YoY City Qtr3 Qtr2 Qtr3 Ahmedabad 8,190 9,500 13,440 -14% -39% Bangalore 14,610 12,730 3,070 15% 376% Chennai 3,920 1,830 2,330 114% 68% Delhi NCR 6,340 2,970 1,750 114% 263% Hyderabad 27,440 16,480 12,340 66% 122% Kolkata 2,410 2,010 440 20% 446% Mumbai 28,880 43,220 21,820 -33% 32% Pune 13,030 13,390 10,020 -3% 30% India 1,04,820 1,02,130 65,210 3% 61%

Source: Real Insight Residential – July-September 2022, PropTiger Research

Property prices register 6% YoY hike in Q3 2022

Weighted average prices for new supply and inventory across top eight cities has appreciated by 3-9% YoY in Q3 2022. The surge in inflation, hike in input costs and premium charged over ready-to-move-in properties continue to put upward pressure on property prices across major cities.

City Average price Q3 2022 (in Rs per square foot) Annual growth in % Ahmedabad 3,600-3,800 6% Bangalore 5,900-6,100 9% Chennai 5,500-5,700 3% Delhi NCR 4,700-4,900 6% Hyderabad 6,100-6,300 5% Kolkata 4,400-4,600 7% Mumbai 9,900-10,100 3% Pune 5,500-5,700 8% Pan India 6,600 – 6,800 6%

Source: Real Insight Residential – July-September 2022, PropTiger Research

Inventory Overhang declines positively to 32 months

There has been a significant decline in the inventory overhang — the estimated period builders in a particular market are likely to take to sell off their unsold stock at the existing sales velocity — dipping to 32 months during Q3-2022 (July – September) from last year’s 44 months in Q3-2021. This comes on the back of sustained sales momentum as the sector steadily recovers from the pandemic’s impact. Kolkata had the lowest inventory overhang in Q3 2022 (24 months), while Delhi NCR had the highest (62 months).

The overall unsold inventory in Q3 2022 stood at 7.85 lakh units, with nearly 21% of the unsold inventory in the top 8 cities falling in ready-to-move-in category.

Unsold Inventory as of September’22 City Unsold stock as of September’22 Inventory Overhang (months) Ahmedabad 65,160 30 Bangalore 77,260 28 Chennai 32,180 27 Delhi NCR 1,00,770 62 Hyderabad 99,090 41 Kolkata 22,530 24 Mumbai 2,72,960 33 Pune 1,15,310 22 India 7,85,260 32

Source: Real Insight Residential – July-September 2022, PropTiger Research

Note – The Top 8 cities in PropTiger.com’s analysis include Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad), Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai MMR (Boisar, Dombivli, Mumbai, Mazagaon, Panvel, Thane West), and Pune.