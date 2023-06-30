New ‘Smart Store’ paves the way for zero emissions supermarkets

As the world’s population continues its course to reach 10 billion people by 2050, investments in sustainable food retail and storage are urgently needed to ensure we are able to feed the growing number of people on the planet. The pressure is growing, both on energy demand and costs, and on the need to cut down on food loss. If food waste was a country, it would be the third largest emitter behind the US and China, contributing to up to 10% of the world’s greenhouse gases.

To address these problems directly, Danfoss is today announcing the opening of a new, flagship supermarket which is expected to be approximately 50% more energy efficient compared to a typical supermarket with a first-generation CO2 refrigeration system and no energy efficiency solutions. It is also expected to be approximately 20-30% more efficient than an equivalent local store already fitted with multiple energy efficiency solutions.

Climate-friendly, super-efficient and loaded with automation solutions, the new ‘Smart Store’ is providing inspiration for food retailers in a world of rising energy costs, emissions, and worsening food losses.

Commenting on the launch, Ravichandran Purushothaman, President Danfoss India Region said, “Danfoss has reimagined the energy-efficient superstore of the future. Danfoss’ cutting-edge technology of cooling and heating solutions are integrated into one retail site. Indian superstore chains are concerned about rising energy costs. The Danish energy efficient superstore model is relevant to us in India as well, since it helps optimize energy costs, improve profit margins, create a healthier environment and eventually make our planet greener.”

While supermarkets and retail food stores are an integral part of communities around the world, they are also big energy consumers. The average profit margin for a large food retailer is just 1.7%, which puts every operating cost under scrutiny. Energy is an area where significant savings can be achieved with relatively low investment and good payback times. In fact, the US EPA estimates that one US dollar (EUR 0.90) in energy savings is equivalent to increasing sales by US$59 (EUR 54).

Jürgen Fischer, President, Danfoss Climate Solutions, said: “We have developed this new Smart Store supermarket with partners and customers to demonstrate that it is possible to build a climate friendly and super-efficient facility, using world-class heating and cooling technology. Our new ‘Smart Store’ proves that the future is now. This supermarket is purpose-built for the world ahead of us; a world of more urbanization, larger populations, greater energy demands, a growing need for cooling, and efficient food storage.”

The range of new solutions in the ‘Smart Store’ demonstrate the significant savings that can be achieved in supermarkets, with a typical payback time of under 3 years. By using world-class heating and cooling technology, the new supermarket will waste less energy and less food and will show the journey to a zero emissions supermarket.

The Smart Store supermarket demonstrates that it’s not only possible to design and build an energy-efficient supermarket with solutions available today, but it also makes good business sense.

Solar power is the supermarket’s primary energy source with 100 kW solar panels on the building’s roof providing green energy to support the supermarket operations.

Heat capture and reuse is also key to the energy efficiency of the supermarket with up to 90% reduction in supermarket heating costs expected. Excess heat is the world’s largest untapped source of energy. The ‘Smart Store’ is fitted with state-of-the-art heat recovery units, designed to recover the waste heat from all the refrigeration systems. The recovered heat is reused to heat up the store and produce domestic hot water, with any additional heat shared with residents of the surrounding town through a district energy network.