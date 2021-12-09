New Symphonie Consortium Wins Concept Study For The European Commission To Shape Future Global Connectivity By Satellite

The European consortium led by UNSEENLABS and EUROCONSULT has won a concept study for the European Commission aiming to leverage disruptive ideas for an innovative European broadband constellation.

Paris, Washington D.C., Montreal, Yokohama, Sydney, September 9th, 2021 – New Symphonie, the recently established consortium of 22 European companies, has won the European Commission call for tenders entitled “New Space solutions for long-term availability of reliable, secure, cost-effective space-based connectivity.”

Selected for its exceptional innovation and familiarity with leading-edge technologies, the consortium led by UNSEENLABS and EUROCONSULT will be awarded a six-month study contract for a total amount of 1.4m euros. Through the study, the consortium members will investigate and recommend to the European Commission the most optimal infrastructure for secure connectivity markets. The study aims at defining the secure connectivity requirements that could be addressed by a European multi-orbit satellite system to be conceptually designed with innovative technologies for an attractive business plan.

Boasting 22 members from no less than 8 countries, New Symphonie is founded on a resolutely multi-national approach at the European level. The consortium blends the wealth of experience brought by incumbents UNSEENLABS and EUROCONSULT with the disruptive business models and use cases of small and medium-sized businesses driving the advent of “New Space”. The consortium will leverage the new ideas prevalent in the commercial space ecosystem with the technical expertise and market awareness of UNSEENLABS and EUROCONSULT, respectively, to define an innovative EU Space-based Global Secure Connectivity System.

This undertaking stems from the European Commission’s ambition to develop secure and resilient global connectivity in response to a rapid digital transformation and to the corresponding rise of cyber threats. This strategic objective was outlined by European Commission President von der Leyen in her State of the Union address of 2020.

Clément and Jonathan GALIC, Co-founders and respectively CEO and CTO of UNSEENLABS, stated “We are delighted that our proposal was accepted and that we can move this work forward together with this great team of innovative companies. The creation of European leadership in the New Space sector requires on the one hand the collaboration of innovative companies between them, and on the other hand the confidence of the institutions in the innovative capacity of European SMEs. This project meets these conditions, which is why we look forward to turning the New Symphonie vision into reality.”

Pacôme REVILLON, Euroconsult Group’s CEO added, “NewSpace, at its core, is about adopting a collaborative, dynamic approach to delivering benefits to the society using space technology. I have no doubt that the New Symphonie consortium reflects the industry we serve and embodies that sentiment. On behalf on the 22 members, we look forward to working with the European Commission on this project and playing our role in an increasingly connected, autonomous and secure European Union for all member states.”

Inspired by Symphonie, the first operational communication satellite launched in 1974 under Franco-German cooperation, the New Symphonie consortium claims its place as the rightful heir of the tradition of technological pioneering and multinational collaboration at the foundation of Europe’s leading role in the global space sector.

The entire list of New Symphonie participants represents a diverse, pan-European mix of organizations; AEROSPACELAB (BE), ANYWAVES (FR), AVIO (IT), CAILABS (FR), DE-CIX (DE), EXOLAUNCH (DE), EXOTRAIL (FR), FRESNEL ALLIANCE (FR), GOMSPACE (DK), GREENERWAVE (FR), AAC HYPERION (NLD), INTEGRASYS (ES), KSAT (NO), LOFT ORBITAL (FR), QEST ANTENNA TECHNOLOGY (DE), SATCONSULT (FR), SECURE-IC (FR), SENER (ES), SITAEL (IT), TESAT (DE), TRANSATEL (FR).