New Training Ball Gives Basketball Players the Perfect Rotation

San Francisco, CA : Mitchell Adams recently launched a unique basketball invention. Perfect Rotation™, LLC is a proven athletic performance enhancer that trains basketball players how to shoot with accuracy and precision, his publicist announced today.

The San Francisco Bay Area native was working with a medicine ball with indented handles (an exercise ball he used to strengthen his hands), when he marveled: What if I designed a ball that could deliver the perfect rotation when shooting a basketball?

That was in December, 2016. At the time, he was shooting the medicine ball in the air and noticed that his hand ended up on the flat surface of the ball resulting in a shot with perfect rotation.

Since then Mitchell Adams’ idea has manifested into design and patent; to prototype, trademark, and a training ball that creates a perfect symmetrical backspin when shot.

Adams, who is also a former NFL agent, attributes his master’s degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco for his ability to navigate his unfamiliar journey to bringing a product from idea to market and launching it as a business. He is the principal owner at Perfect Rotation, LLC.

Using a series of instructional videos on the company’s website, Perfect Rotation is changing the way basketball players from all levels train and develop.

“From youth, recreational leagues, high school and beyond, people are just throwing or pushing the ball up without the finger flick,” explained Adams. “Whether you’re a youth, an elite athlete, or anywhere in between, the Perfect Rotation basketball can help teach you to shoot, or improve your shot.”

The training ball weighs four pounds and can alternatively be used for dribbling, passing, and other workout drills. Perfect Rotation Jr. is scheduled to hit the market in spring, 2021. It weighs 2.5 pounds and was developed for training youth up to 13-years-old.

The tool has been proven to be effective because the patented channels on the Perfect Rotation™ basketball help position the shooter’s shooting fingers. This helps achieve a perfect rotation on their shot.

“My sons work with the training ball for a few minutes daily, then they go in the back yard and shoot. All I hear is swoosh, swoosh, swoosh, swoosh,” he added. “They have developed a better shot and deeper range.”

The training didn’t stop there.

“I shared the ball with a neighborhood kid who plays high school basketball” explained Adams. “After training with it and then switching it out for a regular basketball, he hit a long shot and said, ‘Wow, this really works.’”

Mitchell Adams says that learning the importance of the finger flick when shooting makes the game more enjoyable. He says the objective is to train with the Perfect Rotation training ball, then pick up a regular basketball and apply the mechanics.

Perfect Rotation has also caught the attention of AAU and highly-rated high school players; NCAA coaches; collegiate basketball players, as well as former NBA and WNBA players.