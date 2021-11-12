New trendsetter in town: Komaki to launch its latest high-speed scooter “VENICE” in 10 poppy colors

New Delhi: Delhi-based EV manufacturer, Komaki Electric Vehicles, has announced that it is going to launch its new electric scooter under the moniker of ‘’VENICE’’. This will be the 5th addition to its range of high-speed registration models. It will be made available in 10 poppy colors at an affordable price to please the Indian customers. Equipped with regenerative braking, repair switch, and mobile connectivity, this model is going to be a perfect blend of modern technology and iconic style.

This stylish model will feature a large seating space with extra storage box facility that makes it a complete package for all its customers. With this new launch, Komaki will bring modern technology with iconic class and style. For those who like scooters that are economical, powerful, and stylish, Komaki’s ‘’VENICE’’ will be an absolute treat. Komaki is one of the few electric vehicle brands in the Indian market that is making a conscious effort to cater to all the segments of customers with their state-of-the-art offerings.

The well-renowned electric vehicle brand has recently made history by creating India’s first electric cruiser bike which will enter the market soon, and now with this brand new electric scooter, Komaki is all set to shake up the electric vehicle industry.

The affordability and the boatload of features including large seating and storage space that Komaki is offering with this high-speed electric scooter will make this brand a fan-favorite among the people who are looking to join the green revolution by bringing home their first electric two-wheeler. When it comes to manufacturing top-of-the-class electric vehicles that neither compromise with style nor with quality, all the while staying affordable, Komaki is the brand that always steps up to the challenge.

Talking about the launch of this new model, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “Venice is going to be one of our most exciting launch. The blend of iconic design with modern technology in 10 stunning colors is going to be an absolute treat for the customers. We’ve spent a lot of effort in R&D to make sure that this model is one-of-a-kind. It will be equipped with all the modern features like repair switch, regenerative braking system and many more that will make it the perfect scooter to drive on Indian roads.”