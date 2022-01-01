New Year Celebrations at Sayaji Raipur

Sayaji Raipur is coming in hot to this year’s end with three different amazing new year parties at three different outlets.

x

The first is a bash at ‘Cravings’ with the theme being Retro night. Retro Nights are the new ‘IN’ in town. Come dressed in evocative yet chic style and dance your heart out on the floor. Take a step back in time and make it a night to remember. The 60s and 70s were decades dedicated to disco dancing, crazy clothing, and groovy music.

The next is a ‘Neon’ Night at ‘Horizon’ which is guaranteed to make your eyes pop out in excitement. This eccentric theme promises to be one of the best that you’ll ever see, it’s the blacklight jump session where they turn down the lights and turn up the music so your ears are grooving with good music and your eyes are wooed by the colors which jump out and dance with you.

And finally, the best for the last, Sayaji is here with the event of the year, a Madri-Gras event which is to be held at the ‘Mahal’ Outlet. Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French, and is the celebratory carnival that leads up to the beginning of Lent, it is a time of merry-making and festivity. The night will be so authentic that you will believe you are in New Orleans celebrating with the ‘Lenten’.It is the adventure of a lifetime and, the more you do, the more fun you’ll have when you go.