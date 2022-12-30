New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Hotel Sahara Star

Mumbai, December 2022- Welcome the New Year with great energy and cheerful memories with delectable delights specially curated by our culinary masters at Sahara Star.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations at The Earthplate

Enjoy your New Year’s Eve celebration while you savor flavors that will surprise and delight your palate with a specially curated buffet showcasing offerings from across the globe accompanied by regional and international live counters. Paired with this extensive buffet is an unlimited select beverage collection for the night. Let your heart out on the dance floor with your favorite tunes this New Year.

New Year’s Eve at Namak

The team at Namak offers a four-course medley of delicacies filled with Awadhi and Hyderabadi flavors. Accompanied by exciting desserts and select beverages, Namak creates a truly fulfilling experience for you and your family this New Year. Dance to the beat of the in-house DJ and welcome the new year.

New Year’s Eve at Mabruk

Count down to the New Year in style at the iconic award-winning restaurant Mabruk which captures the culinary odyssey that flourishes through the Mediterranean coasts. With a delightful view of the magnificent tropical lagoon relish an extensive buffet featuring signature dishes hand-crafted by Chef Jihad-al-Chami paired with premium spirits. Dance to the beat by the in-house DJ, in a luxurious and elegant ambiance.

New Year’s Eve at EAST

Bask in EAST’s breathtaking, Asian-inspired design and usher in the New Year by tantalizing your taste buds with a delightful festive buffet menu at EAST. Dance to the beat by the in-house DJ, in an elegant ambiance.

New Year’s Eve at Ocean – Private Dining Room

Explore a private luxury dining experience this New Year’s Eve at the mesmerizing ocean Private dining room with family and friends. With a specially curated menu, premium alcoholic beverages, and a personalized message service by the Scuba diver, surrounded by an exorbitant background of oceanic treasures.

New Year’s Eve Room Stay Packages:

Celebrate the festive season in the lap of luxury and make this a magical and unforgettable experience with this season’s packages available from 31 December 2022 through 1st January 2023.

Starting from Rs 19,000 plus taxes per room, per night on single/double occupancy

NEW YEAR’S EVE RESTAURANT CELEBRATION PACKAGES:

The Earthplate: Rs. 7000 plus taxes per person – Multi-Cuisine Buffet with select alcoholic beverages

Namak: Rs. 7000 plus taxes per person – Four Course set menu with select alcoholic beverages

Mabruk: Rs. 8500 plus taxes per person – Buffet menu with premium alcoholic beverages

East: Rs. 7000 plus taxes per person – Buffet menu with select alcoholic beverages

Ocean- Private Dining Room: Rs. 110,000 plus taxes includes a customized set menu and premium alcoholic beverages for a maximum of 10 people

New Year’s Day Brunch at Earthplate:

On New Year’s Day, wake up to a grand Brunch in a joyful ambiance to share the spirit of the holidays for you and your loved ones. Indulge in the festive buffet spread with the multi-cuisine offerings along with decadent choices for dessert and mesmerizing live music.

Date: 1 January 2023

Time: Noon to 4.00 pm