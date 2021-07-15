New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Appointment of President



Port Jefferson Station, NY, July 15, 2021- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the appointment of Todd O’Connell to the position of President.

Todd O’Connell previously served as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer of NYCBS. He has more than 20 years of management experience in accounting and financial operations. Since 2016, he has been a significant contributor to the growth and success of NYCBS, leading the practice in the areas of business negotiation, planning, and development. In addition, Todd executes organizational strategies, evaluates and revises processes and procedures, and serves as a business partner to the CEO.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Todd on both a professional and personal level for many years now,” said Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS.“With his tenure at our practice, he has developed an internal system that has revolutionized our financial department and shaped our organization.

Todd is the Treasurer of the New York Cancer Foundation, sits on the Board of Directors of the Community Oncology Alliance, and is a member of the International Oncology Network (ION) Advisory Council.

“Todd has served various leadership roles on our physician advisory board,” said Brian Ansay, President of ION Solutions and IPN Solutions, AmerisourceBergen. “Our ability to continue with his leadership in his new role will be very exciting for him and our overall membership.”

Additionally, he has served as Interim Chief Operating Officer for OneOncology. “Todd is an incredible leader who has played a major part in New York Cancer and Blood Specialists’ success growing from a small oncology practice into one of the leading cancer care centers in the country,” said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. “Not only has Todd’s talents been instrumental in the growth of NYCBS, but his knowledge and expertise have helped other practices that have joined the OneOncology platform thrive. In his role as President of NYCBS, I’m confident his leadership will help NYCBS and OneOncology continue to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer.”

Todd is a 1999 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in communication studies. He is a 2008 graduate of Nebraska Methodist College-Omaha, earning a Master of Science degree in Medical Group Administration. Todd also holds a certified medical practice executive (CMPE) designation through the Medical Group Management Association.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.