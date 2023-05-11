New YouMee Outlet Brings Eclectic Pan-Asian Cuisine to Bengaluru’s Forum Falcon City Mall

Bengaluru, 11 May 2023: YouMee, the popular Pan-Asian cuisine brand, is all set to open its third outlet in Bengaluru at Forum Falcon City Mall. With a focus on providing an eclectic dining experience to food enthusiasts, YouMee’s journey began in March 2018 with the opening of its first 40-seater restaurant at M Block Market, GK-2, Delhi. Since then, the brand has come a long way, expanding its footprint to multiple locations across the country. YouMee’s popularity has grown over the years, and it has now become a preferred dining destination for millennials, Gen-Z, and food enthusiasts.

The new outlet at Forum Falcon City Mall Bengaluru features an interior that is quite different from the existing ones. The colour palette includes black, white, red, wood, and quirk, and the dining area are highly inspired by Japanese toys. The manga comic art will still be predominant on the walls of YouMee.The outlet can seat up to 72 people, and patrons can enjoy a range of delectable Pan-Asian dishes, including their famous Ramen, which was the first of its kind to be introduced in Delhi NCR.

At the heart of the menu at YouMee resides Sushi, Dimsum, and Ramen. Sushi lovers can treat their tastebuds with Vegetable California-the’s ultimate veggie roll consisting of cucumber, avocado, takuwan, asparagus, and sesame seeds, Hamachi New York Dragon which is made of avocado, prawn tempura, salmon, Hamachi yellowtail, & spicy may. One must not miss on the iconic New York Cheese & Chilli Oil dimsum which is packed with packed with cream cheese, button mushrooms, water chestnut & topped with chili oil. Other delights to try are YouMee Signature Ramen, Goat Cheese & Pickled Mushroom Bao, Kung Pao Chicken, Thai Curry, and more. The fabulous meal can be rounded with the amazing Coconut & Jaggery Puddling.

So, come by to embark on a Pan-Asian culinary journey like no other.

Address: Upper Ground Floor, Falcon City, Forum Mall Cross Metro Station, Kanakapura Rd, Anjanadri Layout, Konanakunte, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560062