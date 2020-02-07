Newcastle University announces Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarship

Newcastle University, UK, has announced a new round of scholarship support for outstanding applicants from India.

The University’s popular Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarship is available for students who apply to full-time undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The scholarships offer for 2020/21 entry includes thirteen 50% tuition fee discounts and two full tuition fee discounts as well as automatic partial tuition fee scholarships with a value of £1,500 to £5,000.

Scholarships are available to applicants applying to study at undergraduate and Master’s level for almost all subject areas.

Talking about the scholarships Professor Richard Davies, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Global, Newcastle University, UK, said, “We are honoured to continue welcoming the brightest and best students from India. Our Indian students perform well and go on to great careers and personal achievements. Indian students make a great contribution to the University and our student body. They bring a passion for education, innovative and entrepreneurial thinking, and an ambition for their careers or to make an impact in the world.

“Everyone at the University is committed to providing the best possible experience and opportunities for personal and professional development to our students. This is demonstrated by our excellent track-record in supporting entrepreneurship and student start-ups with careers advice and opportunities for professional networking and mentoring.

“We are delighted that international students can now look for work for up to two years after their degree is completed. This will provide new opportunities for Indian students interested in studying and gaining experience in the UK.

Opportunities for Indian students

Newcastle University’s award-winning Careers Service facilitates opportunities for students to meet future employers face-to-face, learn more about a particular sector or profession and find out what they need to succeed in a particular job. These sessions are open to all students, including undergraduate and postgraduate students from India.

International students rank their experience and time at Newcastle University highly – The International Student Barometer (ISB) Autumn 2018 shows that 92.5% of respondents are satisfied with Newcastle University overall.

Newcastle University is in the Top 10 in the UK for graduate employment (The Sunday Times Good University Guide) and is among the Top 20 most targeted UK universities by the UK’s leading employers for the last six years (The Graduate Market, High Fliers Research 2018-2019).

In addition to the Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarship, Newcastle University participates in the Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarships schemes which are also available to Indian applicants.

Interested applicants are encouraged to check the application details and eligibility criteria through the below link:

https://www.ncl.ac.uk/international/country/india/#feesandfunding

Scholarship Details

Value of award: 50% or 100% of tuition fees.

Eligibility:

To be considered for the 100% scholarships applicants must:

be a national of one of India

be assessed as international for fee purposes

hold an offer for an eligible undergraduate or postgraduate degree programme at the University’s Newcastle city-centre campus for the 2020/21 academic year

Eligible candidates will be assessed according to evidence of academic ability, evidence of commitment to studies and quality of application.

Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCES Undergraduate Scholarships Regulations (100%)

Application Duration: September 2020 for the full duration of the degree programme.

Application Closing Dates: 27 March 2020 and 29 May 2020

Application form: Candidates can apply for this scholarship online separately to their course. They must already hold an offer to study at the University to apply and will need to provide details of qualifications, a personal statement and a reference.