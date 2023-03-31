Newgen Partners with Mambu to Streamline End-to-end Lending Processes

March 2023: Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code digital transformation platforms, is pleased to announce its partnership with the cloud banking platform, Mambu. The partnership enables financial institutions to leverage Newgen’s lending solutions, built on NewgenONE’s digital transformation platform along with Mambu’s core banking systems, ensuring flexibility and adaptability.

“Newgen’s solutions complement Mambu’s core banking platform by streamlining lending functions across retail, commercial, SME, SBA, mortgage, and Islamic banking. The solutions align with Mambu’s composable banking and lending approach to ensure faster market time and help financial institutions carve out their journey through customization options. With this listing on the Mambu marketplace, Newgen will enable more financial institutions in their digital journeys and impact more people and processes,” said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, of Sales, Newgen Software.

“Partnering with Newgen will bring value to customers by streamlining lending processes including onboarding, loan origination, and application management and underwriting. By combining the power of our cloud banking platform with Newgen’s expertise in digital transformation, we can help more financial institutions offer modern lending experiences.” – William Dale, Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific at Mambu