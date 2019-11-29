Newgen receives special recognition at Dun & Bradstreet – RBL Bank SME Business Excellence Awards 2019

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it has received the special recognition award at the Dun & Bradstreet – RBL Bank ‘SME Business Excellence Awards 2019’.

Newgen received the award for its proven track record of growth and for displaying unparalleled adaptability and efficiency.

“From the very beginning, it was our endeavour to build the most competitive products and help enterprises overcome their business challenges. Newgen’s remarkable journey from a small to a mid-sized corporate underlines our focus and tenacity and serves as a lighthouse for rest of the aspiring enterprises in this sector. This recognition highlights our ability to help businesses drive innovation, transform digitally and build a customer-centric approach.” said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Newgen offers the only low code platform that integrates various capabilities needed to build business applications across the spectrum through our flagship products in intelligent digital process automation, contextual content services, and omnichannel customer engagement. The platform helps enterprises transform experiences by bridging (process, content, and communication) silos and offers flexibility for sustainable and continuous improvement.

SME Business Excellence Awards 2019 is a joint initiative by Dun & Bradstreet and RBL Bank Limited for recognizing and felicitating the leading SMEs and mid-corporates in India. The awards were presented on November 20, 2019, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.