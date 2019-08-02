Newgen Recognized as the “Enterprise Content Management Vendor of the Year” by Frost & Sullivan

Newgen Software, a global provider of solutions managing content, processes, and communication has been recognized as the “Enterprise Content ManagementVendor of the Year” at Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards, held in New Delhi.

“We understand how important IT investments are for our customers’ businesses. And, that’s why we provide futuristic products and solutions to our customers, which help those streamline processes and maximize organizational responsiveness. This prestigious Frost & Sullivan India ICT award is a testament to the great work done by team Newgen,” said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Every year, Frost & Sullivan honors organizations that have edged ahead with initiatives in their industries, acknowledged emerging trends before they were universally accepted in the marketplace, and have delved into emerging technologies that will soon disrupt industries. The event was graced by 100+ CXOs, senior management, including investors, venture capitalists, members from regulatory bodies, and others.

While extending best wishes to Newgen Software on winning the award, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “Newgen Software has been one of the leaders in the Enterprise Content Management market globally as well as in India. The company has had significant growth in the last 12 months – both in terms of revenue and customer acquisition. The portfolio diversity and depth of offerings have enabled Newgen to cater to varied industry requirements. The company’s strength in delivering content management solutions, that are both cost-effective and quality managed, separates Newgen from its competitors in the market. In the last year, Newgen has diversified its revenue operations to different streams and has grown its business to several fields such as banking, PSUs, insurance, and healthcare, etc. With ever-increasing industry recognition, Newgen Software has become one of the leaders in the Enterprise Content Management market.”

At Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards, 41 awards were presented to organizations, across three major categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, and Enterprise Telecom Services. The esteemed jury comprised of industry veterans and prominent figures from the Indian ICT sector.