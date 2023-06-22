Newgen Software Partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to Support Mid-Day Meals Program in remote localities of India

Bengaluru 22 June 2023: Newgen Software, a leading provider of unified digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce its continued association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on providing nutritious meals to school children in remote localities of India. As a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Newgen has extended its support to the Mid-Day Meals program, aiming to eradicate hunger and promote education among underprivileged children.

Since 2018, Newgen has collaborated with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, aligning with its CSR goal of zero hunger. Through this partnership, Newgen has significantly contributed to the well-being and nutritional needs of students in various locations across India. In the fiscal year 2023-24, Newgen has donated INR 71.51 Lacs to sponsor 4,767 children, providing them with a total of 11,05,944 meals in Baran, Nathdwara, Bhilai, Mangalgiri, and Gorakhpur.

In the previous fiscal year, Newgen sponsored 4,334 children, providing them with 10,05,488 meals, amounting to a donation of INR 65.01 Lacs. The program was implemented in Baran, Nathdwara, Bhilai, Mangalgiri, and Gorakhpur. In the fiscal year 2021-22, Newgen contributed INR 70.58 Lacs to support the Mid-Day Meals program and distribute happiness kits. The sponsorship of 14,70,478 meals reached students in Jhalawar, Kakinada, Bhillai, and Vrindavan.

In addition to its support for the Mid-Day Meals program, Newgen extended its assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing food relief support to vulnerable communities. In June 2021, the company distributed dry ration boxes to 3,515 families in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. In July 2021, Newgen provided Happiness Kits to 1,684 government school children in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, during the closure of schools.

Ms. Priyadarshini Nigam, Whole-time Director & Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility at Newgen, expressed her pride in the association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation. She stated, “The mid-day meal program of the Foundation is aligned with the company’s CSR goal of zero hunger. The partnership extends Newgen CSR’s reach in the interior areas of the country, thereby supporting the nutritional requirements of the students and indirectly helping them to focus on their education. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the current year as well and serving more students in the interiors of the country, with nutritious meals to improve their quality of life.” Mr. Anant Arora, Chief Sustainability & Communication Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “We are immensely grateful for Newgen Software’s continued support and association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation. Their generous donations have helped us sponsor thousands of children, especially in remote localities of India, providing them with nutritious meals and supporting their education. In addition, Newgen has extended its support during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic, providing food relief to families in need. This partnership is aligned with our mission of eradicating hunger and ensuring a better quality of life for children. We are honored to collaborate with Newgen in our efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of students in the interiors of the country.”

Newgen’s CSR initiatives, launched in 2016, reflect the company’s commitment to social and economic development. With a holistic approach, Newgen aims to empower underprivileged sections of society and ensure a good quality of life. Apart from the association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Newgen’s CSR programs include the Newgen Digital Discovery Paathshala, a flagship initiative on digital education; the Remedial Education Program with KHUSHII; Holistic Education with KK Academy; and Personality Development with IAm.