Newgen Software: Revenues at Rs 252 cr, up 34% Q1 YoY; Profit after Tax at Rs 30 cr, up 57% Q1 YoY

New Delhi, India July 20, 2023: The management of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at its Board Meeting held on July 19, 2023.

Key Highlights- Q1 FY’24

Speaking about the results, Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. said – “Continuing the strong momentum, Q1 witnessed robust growth across all geographies. The Company witnessed the highest quarterly YoY revenue growth rate.

We are witnessing immense opportunities for digital journeys across the financial services sector as well as new requirements for automation at scale. The launch of the recent version of the NewgenONE platform further shows our commitment towards this direction. We are embedding AI and generative AI capabilities in our platforms, redefining the future enterprise automations.”

“During the quarter, we witnessed strong bookings from both – existing and new customers. We are working on building a long-term sustainable organization creating robust partner ecosysytems, long-term customer relationships, dependable supply chains, and a diverse employee base,” said Virender Jeet, CEO, of Newgen Software.