Newgen’s Products Now Available inAWS Marketplace

April 12, 2023: Newgen Software, a global provider of low code-based digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, today announced that three of its products -OmniDocs Contextual Content Services Platform, NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform, and Loan Origination Software (LOS) / Digital Lending- are now available for purchase in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses.

AWS customers will now have access to Newgen’s products directly within the AWS Marketplace.