Newly constructed Govt Raikal ZPHS School Block, at a cost of Rs 15 lakhs inaugurated

A newly constructed Government Raikal ZPHS School Block inaugurated on Saturday here in the outskirts of Hyderabad by Mr Anjaiah Yadav, MLA.

Mrs. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister and Prateek Jain, Joint Collector were to grace the inaugural nut couldn’t make due to unforeseen reasons.

Round Table Guest Ashish Sonthalia, Chairman of Area 9 and Vineet Tibrewala of Round Table-33 were guests of honour and graced the occasion.

The Round Table India’s “Freedom through Education” block of Zilla Parishad Govt school, Raikal village in the outskirts of the Hyderabad is constructed by Secunderabad Round Table-33 with the support from Oracle, Tipcon Capacitors. It is constructed at the cost of Rs 15 (fifteen lakh). It has two class rooms. On the whole it has 1400 sft area.

According to Mr. Gagan Marwah of Secunderabad Roud Table–33, a primary wing of Round Table India, this government run school currently has 300 students (171 boys and 129 girls) and imparts education in both English and Telugu medium for classes 6 to 10.

The school caters mostly to children from the farming and labour communities from the adjoining 4-5 villages, Gagan Marwah informed.

Round Table India through its initiative Freedom Through Education has been building one classroom a devery, everyday for the past 10years. It has taken up 3041 project, built 7141 classroom across India. It has build infrastructure to impact 80 lakh children in India. It has spent little over Rs 317 crore on all these projects put togehter so far.

According to Ashutosh, they have so far constructed 350 classrooms in Telangana and more in pipeline.

Round Table India has been raising funds to take up these projects. Every Rupee donated is used for Brick and Mortar construction… No Admin Costs are involved. The Administration cost is met by Members’ Annual Subscription Fees.

Round Table India is a non-religious, non-political and non-sectarian organisation offering its members the best opportunity to connect with each other, to give back to the society. Globally it is founded in 1927. It made a humbe beginning with 8 members and today it has grown to 43,000 members across 52 countries representing every corner of the world. Round Table came to India in 1957 with the formation of Madras Round Table No 1 on November 14th 1962. Over the past four decades it has grown to become a 5,000 member strong association.