Newly Renovated India Coffee House Inaugurated

Bengaluru 9th January 2023: A newly renovated India Coffee House, located on the Coffee Board premises on Ambedkar Road was inaugurated today by Shri. Rajesh Agrawal, IAS, Additional Secretary DOC, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India in the presence of Shri Neeraj Gaba, Director, Plantation, DoC, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Dr. K G Jagadeesha, IAS, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board, Government of India, Shri N N Narendra, IOFS, Director of Finance, Coffee Board, Government of India and Dr. M Senthil Kumar, Director of Research, Coffee Board, Government of India. Renovated at a cost of around Rs. 22 lakhs, the décor and interiors of India Coffee House has been revamped in such a way that it keeps the legacy of the 50-year-old iconic coffee house while making a subtle yet strong connect with the youth.

India Coffee House has provided opportunity to Mitti Café a chain run by the staff of specially abled personnel, a incubate of Atal Incubation Center. The Coffee Board will also use this facility as a training centre for those interested in starting a coffee business from tier II cities.

Speaking at the inauguration, by Shri. Rajesh Agrawal, IAS, Additional Secretary DoC, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India said, “We have renovated the iconic India Coffee House to retain its aesthetic heritage feel while making it appeal to youngsters. There are a few changes in the menu, to include expresso coffee”.

Dr. K G Jagadeesha, IAS, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board, Government of India, said, “This renovation is the first step in our long-term plan to promote coffee across the state. The outer corridor has been modified to accommodate twenty more chairs. Coffee Board, as a tradition, supplies only pure filter coffee, and the new menu has been curated by Mitti café who will introduce a specialty segment of coffee. There has been a very marginal increase in the price of some menu items.”We will soon introduce a course in professional barista training for youngsters who have completed their plus two or twelfth standard and want to set up their own coffee shop. We are also exploring to introduce a franchisee model for entrepreneurs in Tier II cities, where they will be trained here in Bengaluru and we will give them the required assistance to set up India Coffee House centers in their respective cities or towns. Our aim is to promote entrepreneurship as well as increase coffee consumption across Karnataka.”

India Coffee House, which is open to the public from today, will be operational from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm.