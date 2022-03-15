News 18 Lokmat salutes women achievers for their zeal to succeed at Amrith Noni Mukta Sanman 2022 Awards Ceremony

15 March 2022: Women are reshaping the society of today with their endurance and ceaseless spirit to make the world a better place. For the past seven years, News18 Lokmat has been appreciating and applauding a host of inspiring women for their gigantic contribution towards society with the Mukta Sanman Award. After a two-year gap, the channel held the Amrith Noni Mukta Sanman 2022 Awards Ceremony on 4th March this year at Yashwant Chavan Complex, Nariman Point, Mumbai with great fervour and enthusiasm. The special guests for the evening included significant names like State Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, NCP MP Supriya Sule, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar and actress Mrinmayi Deshpande.

While the award ceremony was organized on a large scale, News18 Lokmat followed all the COVID-19 protocols to avoid any unforeseen circumstances. With strict adherence to the rules, the Mukta Sanman 2022 Awards Ceremony felicitated 17 women awardees who have shown exemplary progress in their respective fields with an immense contribution towards the growth of society through their valuable work. This tradition has been followed for the last seven years, where various Ranaraginis of the society receive their badge of honour for their unique work.

Talking about this special effort to recognize women and their work, Ashutosh Patil, Editor, News 18 Lokmat, said, “Our channel has always been committed to providing justice to women. We have been spreading awareness in society through our honest and positive journalism across sections. Going above and beyond the dissemination of news, News18 Lokmat has consistently gone the extra mile in engaging directly with its viewers through various ceremonies every month, such as Mukta Sanman. Our goal is to celebrate the architects of tomorrow for their work done in the present.”

Among the esteemed awardees of this season, who are making the world a better place is Rajashri Gaikwad, entrepreneur; Dr. Anjali Deshpande, caretaker for the elderly; Surekha Mohite Patil, who works for widow women; Dr. Rupam Gangurde, beauty therapist; Dr. Amrita Chandorkar, self-employed therapist; and Dr.Manjiri Ghewari who works on Avyurvedacharya and Sanjana Lal were also honoured for their efforts as a police force to solve the problems of families, while Dr. Anagha Amte received the reward for her support as a medical officer to the tribal community. GST Joint Commissioner Vaishali Kashid; Administrative Officer Swati Deshmukh, Entrepreneur Maheshwari Rathod; social worker Razia Sultana; Aarti Joshi who runs Saree Bank; Aashatai Kamat who runs a school for blind childer; Female Folk Artist –Radhatai Sanap; Geet Hasukar working towards eradicating superstition; Deepika Deshmukh who runs cycle store.

Once again saluting and celebrating the success stories of women, who have made a mark for themselves, the property commemorated these role models who have made a positive difference to the society we live in.